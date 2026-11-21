Pagasa warns of heavy rain and shear line impacts in Cagayan and Isabela. Full forecast details for Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao weather conditions follow.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, known as Pagasa, has issued a specific weather advisory forecast for Sunday, detailing the movement of a shear line and easterlies across various regions. Pagasa Weather Specialist Obet Badrina delivered the 5 a.m. weather update, confirming that cloudy skies and scattered rain showers are expected to affect southern Luzon and several provinces in the Cagayan Valley, including Isabela, Cagayan, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Aurora, and Quezon.

Pagasa Warns of Heavy Rainfall in Cagayan and Isabela

Pagasa has issued Wester Advisory 13 at 5 a.m. on Sunday, specifically forecasting 50 to 100 millimeters of rain for the provinces of Cagayan and Isabela. The agency highlighted that rainfall amounts may be significantly higher in mountainous and elevated areas within these provinces. Officials also noted that the impacts of the weather system may be worsened by significant antecedent rainfall that occurred prior to this forecast.

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Obet Badrina emphasized that the warning is particularly relevant for coastal areas in Cagayan and Isabela, where occasional heavy rains are expected due to the shear line. The meteorologist stated that as of 5 a.m., the advisory remains active because of the persistent shear line activity in these specific locations. This alert serves as a critical warning for residents and local government units to prepare for potential flooding or erosion risks.

Weather Conditions Across Luzon and Metro Manila

Beyond the high-risk zones, Pagasa forecast light rains across the rest of the Cagayan Valley Region, as well as in the Cordillera and Ilocos Regions, driven by the northeast monsoon. Obet Badrina specified that the Ilocos Region will experience isolated rain showers rather than widespread precipitation. This distinction is important for agricultural planning and daily logistics in northern Luzon during the forecast period.

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Localized rain showers and thunderstorms are also possible in the rest of Luzon, including Metro Manila, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, and the Bicol Region. For Palawan, the forecast indicates partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms. These varied conditions across the island require different levels of caution depending on the specific geographic location and local weather patterns.

Visayas and Mindanao Rainfall Forecasts

In the Visayas, rains are expected in parts of Southern Leyte due to the Intertropical Convergence Zone, also known as the ITCZ. For the rest of the Visayas region, Obet Badrina forecast that isolated rain showers and thunderstorms will be experienced. The presence of the ITCZ in Southern Leyte adds a layer of complexity to the weather outlook for the eastern islands, potentially bringing more persistent cloud cover.

Mindanao is also seeing weather activity due to the ITCZ in parts of the Caraga and Davao Regions. The rest of Mindanao will experience partly cloudy to at times cloudy skies, accompanied by isolated rain showers and thunderstorms. Obet Badrina summarized the national outlook, noting that while some areas face heavier rains, others will see only scattered showers. This nationwide breakdown helps citizens and businesses across the Philippines align their Sunday activities with the latest meteorological data.