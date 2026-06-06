PAGASA Issues Monsoon-Related Weather Warnings Across Philippines

PAGASA's 4 a.m. forecast details widespread rains, thunderstorms, and hazardous conditions from the Southwest Monsoon, affecting Ilocos, Metro Manila, and other regions with risks of flash floods and landslides, alongside wind and wave height observations.

In its early morning forecast, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration ( PAGASA ) warned of adverse weather conditions across multiple regions, driven by the Southwest Monsoon .

Ilocos Norte and Ilocos Sur are expected to face frequent rainfall, with moderate to heavy intensity that could cause flash floods and landslides. Metro Manila, the Cordillera Administrative Region, and several surrounding provinces such as Pampanga, Bataan, Tarsu, Bulacan, Rizal, Cavite, Batangas, and the remainder of the Ilocos Region will encounter overcast conditions accompanied by scattered rain and thunderstorms, all attributable to the same weather system.

For the rest of the country, the outlook suggests a mix of partly cloudy and cloudy skies, though isolated rain showers and thunderstorms may still occur and pose risks of flash floods or landslides during particularly severe weather phenomena. Wind patterns vary: Northern and Central Luzon will experience moderate to strong southwest winds, leading to coastal waters that are moderate to rough, with wave heights estimated between 1.2 and 2.1 meters.

Meanwhile, the remaining areas will see lighter winds shifting from southeast to southwest, with sea conditions ranging from slight to moderate, roughly 0.6 to 1.5 meters. Additionally, PAGASA reported temperature readings from its Science Garden station in Quezon City: the highest temperature recorded the previous day was 29.9°C at 2 p.m., and the lowest was 25.3°C at 5 a.m., reflecting typical daytime warmth and nighttime cooling amidst the unsettled weather pattern.

This comprehensive bulletin underscores the need for vigilance and preparedness as the monsoon brings widespread precipitation and hazardous conditions to numerous parts of the Philippines, with local authorities likely to issue corresponding advisories for flood and landslide-prone areas. The public is advised to stay updated through official channels and take necessary precautions, especially those living in low-lying and mountainous zones.

The forecast highlights the seasonal shift in weather dynamics as the Southwest Monsoon intensifies, affecting not only northern regions but also extending to central and southern territories, albeit with lesser severity. The interplay of wind, sea state, and temperature measurements provides a fuller picture of the current meteorological environment, which PAGASA monitors continuously to ensure timely and accurate information dissemination.

Such reports are crucial for disaster risk reduction and management, as well as for daily planning in transportation, agriculture, and outdoor activities. The detailed breakdown by region helps communities understand specific risks, from flash floods in urban centers to landslides in elevated terrain, while the marine warnings are vital for small fishermen and coastal operations. Overall, this weather update reflects the agency's ongoing efforts to fulfill its mandate of protecting life and property through advanced weather forecasting and public alerts





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PAGASA Weather Forecast Southwest Monsoon Flash Floods Landslides Rainfall Thunderstorms Luzon Metro Manila Wave Heights

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