PAGASA forecasts danger-level heat indices reaching 51 Celsius in Palawan areas including Coron and Cuyo on November 23 2026 due to extreme humidity and temperature combinations.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration issued a critical warning for parts of Palawan on Sunday as extreme weather conditions approach the region. The meteorological bureau forecasted that at least two areas within the province will experience dangerous heat index levels on Monday, November 23, 2026. This alert highlights the severe thermal stress expected to affect residents and visitors in these specific locations during the upcoming week.

PAGASA Heat Index Danger Forecast Details

PAGASA specified that selected weather stations across Palawan are projected to record heat index readings between 42°C and 51°C. These extreme measurements fall squarely within the danger category established by the agency for public safety. The forecast issued on Sunday serves as an urgent precursor to the intense thermal conditions expected to materialize the following day. Residents in affected zones must prepare for potentially hazardous outdoor environments immediately.

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Coron and Cuyo Face Extreme Thermal Stress

Heat index measurements in Coron and Cuyo are particularly concerning as they are expected to hit danger levels starting Sunday, November 22, 2026, and continuing through Monday. The heat index represents the temperature perceived by the human body when actual air temperature is combined with relative humidity. This metric is critical because it reflects the real physiological impact of the weather rather than just the thermometer reading alone.

Humidity Prevents Natural Body Cooling

High humidity levels significantly slow down the evaporation of sweat from the skin surface. This physical process is the body's primary method for releasing excess heat and maintaining a stable internal temperature. When evaporation is hindered by moist air, the body struggles to cool down effectively, leading to rapid increases in core temperature. This mechanism explains why the perceived heat feels much more intense than the actual air temperature suggests.

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Medical Risks of Prolonged Heat Exposure

PAGASA warned that prolonged exposure to danger-level heat can cause severe medical emergencies including heat cramps and heat exhaustion. The agency explicitly stated that heat stroke is probable if individuals remain in these conditions without adequate protection or rest. Heat stroke is a life-threatening condition that requires immediate medical intervention. The risk increases dramatically when protective measures are ignored during peak heat hours.

Official Safety Guidelines for the Public

The agency advised the public to strictly limit outdoor activities during the forecasted danger periods. Individuals must utilize protective gear such as hats or umbrellas when they must go outside. Staying hydrated is equally critical, and PAGASA recommended drinking plenty of water throughout the day. The bureau also cautioned against consuming tea, coffee, alcohol, and carbonated beverages as these can contribute to dehydration.