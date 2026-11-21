The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration reports that weather conditions in Luzon and the Visayas will gradually improve from Monday, with reduced rainfall risks, though parts of Mindanao remain affected.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration ( Pagasa) confirmed that weather conditions across much of Luzon and the Visayas are projected to improve significantly starting on Monday. In its official forecast released on Saturday at 5 p.m., the national weather bureau detailed a shift toward clearer skies and a reduced probability of rainfall for the region over the next three days. This positive shift comes after recent periods of heavy precipitation that had raised concerns regarding flooding and landslides in various provinces.

Luzon and Visayas Weather Improvements

Pagasa weather specialist John Manalo stated that the majority of Luzon will experience fewer cloud cover and drier conditions from Monday through Wednesday. While the general trend points to improvement, residents in the eastern parts of Luzon should remain cautious as those areas may still encounter cloudy skies and intermittent rain during this period. Specifically, the city of Legazpi is expected to maintain cloudy conditions until Monday, with a gradual improvement anticipated to begin on Tuesday as the weather systems shift northward.

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Similar patterns are unfolding in the Visayas region, where central and western areas are projected to see a decrease in cloudiness and rainfall. However, Tacloban may continue to experience rains until Monday, with a notable decrease in precipitation expected to start on Tuesday. These updates provide a more stable outlook for coastal and inland communities that have been navigating wet weather patterns, although localized heavy showers cannot be entirely ruled out in specific pockets.

Mindanao Conditions and Rainfall Records

Weather conditions in Mindanao are expected to take longer to normalize compared to the northern and central islands. The Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) combined with easterlies continues to bring additional cloudiness and a chance of rain to eastern Mindanao. According to Manalo, these conditions are likely to persist until Tuesday, with a more significant improvement in weather stability expected by Wednesday across the southern region. This delayed improvement is attributed to the lingering influence of these atmospheric systems on the local climate.

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Despite the broader improvement, heavy rainfall remains a concern in specific northern provinces. Pagasa warned that a shear line could still deliver rainfall amounts of at least 50 millimeters to Cagayan, Isabela, and Aurora. Recent data supports this warning, as Cagayan recorded more than 50 millimeters of rainfall in the previous 24 hours. Manalo confirmed that his station in Cagayan had also observed these high rainfall levels, highlighting the persistent wet conditions in the Cagayan Valley region.

Marine Warnings and Future Outlook

Marine safety remains a priority as Pagasa issued warnings regarding possible higher waves along the northern coastal areas of Luzon. The weather bureau advised operators of small seacraft to take necessary precautions due to potentially rough sea conditions. Despite these warnings, no gale warning is currently in effect, indicating that while wave heights may be elevated, extreme wind-driven storms are not anticipated in the immediate vicinity of the northern coast.

Looking ahead, Pagasa reported that there are no low pressure areas or tropical cyclones currently being monitored inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility. The agency also assessed a low chance of a circulation or low pressure area forming outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility within the next two weeks. This assessment suggests a relatively calm tropical environment for the near future, allowing for the projected recovery of weather conditions in the affected regions.