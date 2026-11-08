Pagasa Forecast: Northeast Monsoon Brings Rain to Luzon

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration warns of rain in Luzon due to the northeast monsoon, while other regions enjoy fair weather.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, known as Pagasa, confirmed on Monday that the northeast monsoon will cause rainfall across most parts of the Luzon island group. This weather system is actively influencing atmospheric conditions across the northern and eastern sectors of the archipelago's largest island.

Affected Regions and Rainfall Patterns

Pagasa weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio identified the specific provinces expected to receive precipitation due to the monsoon winds. These areas include Cagayan, Isabela, Quirino, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Aurora, and Quezon. The moisture from the monsoon is directly impacting these locations with consistent rain.

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Weather Conditions in Metro Manila

In contrast to the northern provinces, Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon are expected to experience good and fair weather conditions. Aldczar Aurelio stated that skies will be partly cloudy to cloudy, with only isolated rain showers possible in the capital region. Residents in the National Capital Region should anticipate generally pleasant conditions rather than heavy downpours.

Temperature Changes and Cool Breezes

The northeast monsoon is also bringing noticeable temperature drops to several key areas of Luzon. Aldczar Aurelio explained that cool breezes will be felt in northern Luzon, central Luzon, Metro Manila, and the Calabarzon region. This cooling effect is a direct result of the wind patterns associated with the current weather system affecting the country.

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Bicol and Southern Weather Updates

The Bicol region faces different conditions, with Aldczar Aurelio noting that easternlies will cause cloudy skies and scattered rain showers accompanied by thunderstorms. Similarly, Davao Oriental, Davao Occidental, and the Caraga region in Mindanao will experience cloudy skies with scattered rain and thunderstorms. The rest of Mindanao and the entire Visayas island group will generally have good weather, except for localized thunderstorms.

Safety Warnings for Maritime Travel

Although Pagasa has not issued any gale warnings for the affected areas, Aldczar Aurelio issued a specific caution for maritime activities. He urged individuals planning to go out to sea in northern Luzon to exercise caution due to moderate to rough sea conditions. Travelers and maritime workers in these waters are advised to remain vigilant regarding the sea state.