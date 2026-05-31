Pagasa Declares Start of Rainy Season as Habagat Begins; Typhoon Domeng Enhances Rains in Western Philippines

The Philippine weather agency has officially announced the onset of the southwest monsoon (Habagat), signaling the beginning of the rainy season. Typhoon Domeng, located east of Batanes, is intensifying the monsoon, causing rains and strong gusts across western and parts of central Philippines, while Central Visayas, including Cebu, expects fair weather with isolated thunderstorms for now.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration ( Pagasa ) has officially announced the arrival of the southwest monsoon , locally known as Habagat , marking the formal start of the country's rainy season .

This declaration was made on Saturday, May 30, 2026. According to Pagasa Visayas weather specialist Ever John Tenio, speaking on Sunday, May 31, 2026, the initial impact of the Habagat will be most pronounced over the western sections of the archipelago.

However, he clarified that regions like Cebu and the rest of Central Visayas are expected to experience generally fair, hot, and humid conditions in the immediate term, with only a possibility of afternoon or evening localized thunderstorms. Tenio explained that the Habagat's reach can extend to Central Visayas when it is enhanced by the presence of a tropical cyclone, such as the current Typhoon Domeng, situated far to the northeast.

Such an enhancement typically leads to cloudier skies and more widespread rainfall. Typhoon Domeng remains a significant weather feature. As of the 5 a.m. bulletin, the storm was located 670 kilometers east of Basco, Batanes, packing maximum sustained winds of 120 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gusts reaching up to 150 kph. It is moving north-northwest at 20 kph and is forecast to continue on this track before recurving toward southern Japan.

The typhoon is not expected to make landfall in the Philippines and should exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) by Sunday afternoon. No Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals have been raised, and the likelihood of hoisting them over extreme northern Luzon has diminished. Despite its distance from the country, Domeng is actively enhancing the southwest monsoon.

This synergy is bringing rains and strong to gale-force gusts to numerous areas, including Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, the Bicol Region, Western Visayas, the Negros Island Region, the Zamboanga Peninsula, and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao. The typhoon's trough or延伸 low-pressure area is also expected to cause rain showers in parts of Central Luzon, Cagayan, and Isabela. Looking ahead, forecasters are monitoring two other potential weather developments.

The first is a possible low-pressure area that could form by Wednesday, June 3. The second is another disturbance that may emerge over Western Luzon from Thursday, June 4, lasting through June 10. Tenio stated that, based on their current positions and forecast tracks, these systems are unlikely to directly affect Central Visayas. For the first week of June, rainfall in the Cebu region is anticipated to be primarily driven by the usual localized thunderstorms.

Maritime safety is a concern, with Pagasa advising against sea travel in the waters off northern Luzon, particularly along the coasts of Batanes, the Babuyan Islands, Cagayan, and Isabela, due to rough sea conditions caused by the enhanced monsoon and distant typhoon. The agency's overarching advisory urges residents in flood, landslide, and storm surge-prone areas to maintain vigilance, continuously monitor official weather updates, and be prepared for sudden bursts of heavy rain from localized thunderstorms, even during periods of otherwise fair weather





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Habagat Rainy Season Philippines Pagasa Typhoon Domeng Southwest Monsoon Cebu Central Visayas Weather Advisory Tropical Cyclone

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