Amihan to bring light rains over Northern Luzon on November 4, 2026; In-fa outside PAR

PAGASA said the Northeast Monsoon will bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains over Northern Luzon on November 4, 2026, while Severe Tropical Storm In-fa remains outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

The Northeast Monsoon, locally known as Amihan, is expected to affect weather conditions in Northern Luzon on November 4, 2026, the state weather bureau PAGASA said Tuesday afternoon.

In its 4 p.m. bulletin, PAGASA said the Amihan is forecast to bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains over the Ilocos Region, the Cordillera Administrative Region, and Cagayan Valley. The Easterlies are expected to bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms over Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, and Catanduanes.

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Easterlies Bring Rains to Luzon and Visayas

Meanwhile, the Easterlies are also expected to bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms over Metro Manila, the Visayas, and the rest of Luzon. PAGASA also warned of rains in parts of Northern Luzon amid the observance of Undas. As of 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Severe Tropical Storm In-fa was located outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility at 1,800 kilometers east-northeast of Extreme Northern Luzon.

In-fa was slowly moving northwestward and had maximum sustained winds of 110 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 135 kph. Light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters are expected across the country. Waves are expected to run from 0.6 meters to 1.8 meters in Mindanao and from 0.6 meters to 2.5 meters in Luzon and the Visayas.

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Quezon City Records Tuesday Temperature Highs

At the PAGASA Science Garden weather station in Diliman, Quezon City, the highest temperature recorded on Tuesday reached 32.9 degrees Celsius at 2 p.m. The lowest temperature at the same station was logged at 25.5 degrees Celsius at 7:50 a.m. PAGASA issued the forecast in its 4 p.m. bulletin on Tuesday, covering expected conditions for November 4, 2026. The bulletin identified the Ilocos Region, the Cordillera Administrative Region, and Cagayan Valley as areas to experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to the Amihan.

It also identified Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, and Catanduanes as areas to experience cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the Easterlies. Metro Manila, the Visayas, and the rest of Luzon were forecast to have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms due to the Easterlies. Severe Tropical Storm In-fa remained outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility as of 3 p.m. on Tuesday. It was located 1,800 kilometers east-northeast of Extreme Northern Luzon.

The storm was moving slowly northwestward with maximum sustained winds of 110 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 135 kph. Across the country, light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters are expected. Wave heights are forecast to reach 0.6 meters to 1.8 meters in Mindanao and 0.6 meters to 2.5 meters in Luzon and the Visayas.

PAGASA Monitors Storm Outside PAR

In Diliman, Quezon City, the PAGASA Science Garden weather station recorded a high of 32.9 degrees Celsius at 2 p.m. on Tuesday. The station recorded a low of 25.5 degrees Celsius at 7:50 a.m. on the same day. PAGASA continues to monitor the Amihan, the Easterlies, and Severe Tropical Storm In-fa in its weather advisories.