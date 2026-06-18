Pag-IBIG Launches Lower Promotional Housing Rates Under Expanded 4PH Program

Pag-IBIG Fund announced new promotional interest rates for housing loans up to P10 million, reducing monthly amortizations and supporting the government's expanded housing program.

The Home Development Mutual Fund (Pag-IBIG Fund) has introduced promotional housing loan interest rates aimed at making homeownership more affordable for Filipino workers. These new rates are part of the Marcos administration's expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) program and apply to loan amounts above the socialized housing price ceiling up to P10 million.

For housing loans up to P2.5 million, a fixed rate of 4.5% per annum for three years is offered, while loans from P2.5 million up to P10 million will have a fixed rate of 5.75% per annum for the same period. The initiative follows Pag-IBIG's recent increase in its maximum loan amount, providing members with expanded financing options.

The lower rates translate to significant monthly savings; for example, a P2.5 million loan over 30 years would see its monthly amortization drop from about P15,393 at the previous 6.25% rate to roughly P12,667 at the new 4.5% rate, saving borrowers around P2,726 each month during the first three years. After this fixed period, the loan will be repriced according to the borrower's chosen repricing option.

Both Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling and Pag-IBIG CEO Marilene Acosta highlighted that the promotional rates are designed to ease the financial burden on families, allowing them to allocate savings toward daily needs or further investments such as Pag-IBIG's savings programs. The offer is available to qualified members who apply for a Pag-IBIG Housing Loan or Acquired Assets Long-Term Installment Payment before December 31, 2026





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Pag-IBIG Housing Loan Interest Rates 4PH Program Affordable Housing Philippines

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