Pag-IBIG Fund Reports Year-on-Year Growth in Net Income, Strengthens Capacity to Protect Members' Savings

Pag-IBIG Fund, a government-owned savings and loan institution, reported a 11% year-on-year growth in its net income for the first quarter of 2026, further enhancing its capacity to safeguard members' savings and provide affordable home financing. The growth was attributed to strong collections and steady earnings from housing loans, short-term loans, and investment portfolios.

Pag-IBIG Fund reported year-on-year growth in its net income for the first quarter of 2026, further strengthening its capacity to protect members' savings, provide affordable home financing, and support more Filipino workers in their journey toward homeownership, top officials announced Tuesday, May 19, 2026.

From January to March, Pag-IBIG Fund's net income grew by 11% or ₱1.700 billion to reach ₱16.772 billion, compared to the same period last year. Officials attributed the growth to strong collections and steady earnings from Pag-IBIG Fund's housing loan, short-term loan, and investment portfolios. Higher investment returns also contributed to the income growth, with Pag-IBIG Fund's income from investments reaching ₱3.033 billion, increasing by 51% year-on-year from ₱2.013 billion in the same period last year.

Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development Secretary Jose Ramon P. Aliling, who also chairs the 11-member Pag-IBIG Fund Board of Trustees, said Pag-IBIG Fund's strong fiscal position enables it to serve as the primary source of financing for the Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino, or Expanded 4PH Program of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., heeding the President's call to make decent and affordable housing more accessible to Filipino workers.

"This performance shows that Pag-IBIG Fund remains strong, stable, and ready to support President Marcos' directive to open more opportunities for Filipino families to own decent and affordable homes. As the key financing arm of the Expanded 4PH Program, Pag-IBIG Fund plays a vital role in turning the national housing agenda into real homes for our workers.

We shall continue to manage our members' funds prudently, so that more Filipino families may benefit from housing finance that is affordable, accessible, and sustainable," Aliling said. Pag-IBIG Fund's total assets also stood at ₱1.276 trillion as of March 2026, reflecting a 3% or ₱41.735 billion increase from ₱1.234 trillion recorded at year-end 2025.

Pag-IBIG Fund Chief Executive Officer Marilene C. Acosta said the agency's strong asset base and fiscal standing allow it to continue providing members with competitive savings returns and affordable home financing. Acosta further stated that Pag-IBIG Fund's performance directly benefits its members. Under its charter, Pag-IBIG Fund returns at least 70% of its annual net income to members in the form of dividends, which are credited to their savings every year.

"Pag-IBIG Fund is owned by its members, the Filipino workers. That is why we remain committed to growing and protecting their savings while ensuring that they have access to affordable home financing," Acosta said.

"Our strong fiscal standing allows us to sustain our subsidized housing loan rates under the Expanded 4PH Program, including the 3% rate for qualified socialized housing borrowers. This is how we help make homeownership more affordable for more Filipino workers, while keeping Pag-IBIG Fund financially sound and sustainable for the long term," she added. Rotary Club of Manila Bay and SHORE in cooperation with the Local Government of Mabini Batangas, Mabini Tourism, ICM and Marine Education and Preservation...





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Pag-IBIG Fund Net Income Growth Housing Loan Short-Term Loan Investment Portfolios President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. Expanded 4PH Program Decent And Affordable Housing Rotary Club Of Manila Bay SHORE Local Government Of Mabini Batangas Mabini Tourism ICM Marine Education And Preservation

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