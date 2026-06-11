Pag-IBIG Fund Offers One-Month Payment Moratorium and Housing Loan Insurance Coverage for Earthquake Victims

Pag-IBIG Fund, a government-owned and controlled life insurance company, is providing support to Filipino workers affected by the recent magnitude 7.8 earthquake in Mindanao. The fund is offering a one-month payment moratorium and reminding borrowers of their Housing Loan insurance coverage to help them recover from the devastation.

Pag-IBIG Fund is offering a one-month payment moratorium and reminding borrowers of their Housing Loan insurance coverage to help members recover from the devastation caused by the recent magnitude 7.8 earthquake in Mindanao, officials announced Thursday.

Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development Secretary and Pag-IBIG Fund Board Chairman Jose Ramon P. Aliling said the measures reflect Pag-IBIG Fund’s continuing commitment to provide responsive support to Filipino workers affected by disasters, as the government accelerates assistance and recovery efforts in calamity-hit areas under the leadership of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. "President Marcos has called on government agencies to act with urgency and compassion in helping our fellow Filipinos affected by disasters," Aliling said.

"In response, Pag-IBIG Fund is offering a one-month payment moratorium to help ease the financial burden of Housing Loan borrowers affected by the Mindanao earthquake. At the same time, borrowers whose homes were damaged by the earthquake may file claims under the insurance coverage of their Pag-IBIG Housing Loan, which can help cover the cost of repairs.

"Aliling added. "Through the payment moratorium, they can prioritize the safety and recovery of their families, while the insurance coverage under their Pag-IBIG Housing Loan can help cover the cost of repairing their homes. " Pag-IBIG Fund Chief Executive Officer Marilene C. Acosta said Pag-IBIG Fund is making the payment moratorium easier to apply for at any Pag-IBIG Fund branch or through Virtual Pag-IBIG, while also providing accessible channels for borrowers filing insurance claims under their Pag-IBIG Housing Loan.

"We understand that in the aftermath of calamities, families need time and support to attend first to what is most urgent: their safety, their homes, and their loved ones,""This one-month payment moratorium is meant to give affected borrowers one less financial concern as they recover. To make the relief easier to access, they may conveniently apply at any Pag-IBIG Fund branch or through Virtual Pag-IBIG, at no cost and without penalties or added interest during the approved moratorium period.

Their payment term will simply be extended accordingly.

" Acosta said the moratorium will be made available to eligible Housing Loan borrowers and buyers whose place of work or business, mortgaged property, or property under installment sale is located in areas declared under a state of calamity due to the Mindanao earthquake. Meanwhile, claims under the insurance coverage of the Pag-IBIG Housing Loan may be filed at any Pag-IBIG Fund branch or through the agency’s official email address, contactus@pagibigfund.gov.ph.

In addition to the insurance and moratorium, Pag-IBIG Fund is also offering its Calamity Loan and Home Improvement Loan at affordable rates. Under the Pag-IBIG Calamity Loan, eligible members residing in areas declared under a state of calamity may borrow up to 90 percent of their total Pag-IBIG Regular Savings at a low interest rate of 5.95 percent per annum, the lowest among comparable programs.

The loan is payable for up to three years, with an automatic three-month grace period before the first payment. Through the Pag-IBIG Home Improvement Loan, qualified members can borrow up to ₱300,000 for repairs or home upgrades. The loan is payable within five years and is currently offered at a promotional rate of 3 percent per annum for the first 10,000 borrowers.

Pag-IBIG Fund services also remain available through its online channels, operating branches, and Lingkod Pag-IBIG on Wheels, which may be deployed to bring frontline services closer to affected members. In support of President Marcos’ call to bring assistance closer to our fellow Filipinos affected by calamities, Pag-IBIG Fund is making sure that our members have different forms of help they can turn to, from temporary payment relief and immediate cash assistance, to insurance support and affordable financing for home repairs.

We are here to help make recovery easier, faster, and more affordable for them.





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Pag-IBIG Fund Housing Loan Insurance Coverage Payment Moratorium Earthquake Victims President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. Government Agencies Calamity Loan Home Improvement Loan Affordable Rates

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