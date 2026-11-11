Pag-IBIG launches two raffle promos with 540 cash prizes for MPL borrowers and employer representatives

Pag-IBIG Fund launched the Loan to Win and Hatid Pana-Loan raffle promotions, giving MPL borrowers and employer representatives a chance to win up to P50,000 in two draws with 540 total prizes.

Pag-IBIG Fund has launched two raffle promotions that give Multi-Purpose Loan borrowers and employer representatives a chance to win cash prizes of up to P50,000.

Pag-IBIG Fund Launches Raffle Promotions for Loan Borrowers and Coordinators

The Loan to Win promo is open to member-borrowers, while the Hatid Pana-Loan promo recognizes fund coordinators and employer representatives who help workers access Pag-IBIG benefits. A total of 540 cash prizes will be awarded in two draws. The first draw, Pag-IBIG AnniverSWERTE! , will be held on Dec. 14 as part of the agency's 46th anniversary, covering MPL applications approved from Nov. 1 to 30.

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The second, Panalo sa Pag-IBIG! , is set for Feb. 14, 2027, covering applications approved from Dec. 1, 2026 to Jan. 31, 2027. Each draw will award 270 prizes of P50,000, P25,000, P15,000 and P5,000. Pag-IBIG Fund Chief Executive Officer Marilene C. Acosta said once a member's MPL is approved, he or she will automatically earn a raffle entry.

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They can get additional entries if they are first-time borrowers, renew their loans or apply through Virtual Pag-IBIG with online certification from their employers. Fund coordinators and employer representatives earn entries by helping employees secure approved MPL applications, with extra chances for assisting first-time borrowers and online applicants.

Supporting Filipino Families through Affordable Financing and Rewards

Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development Secretary Jose Ramon P. Aliling, who chairs Pag-IBIG's board of trustees, said the initiative supports government efforts to help Filipino families improve their lives, including through home improvements and the purchase of furniture and appliances via affordable MPL financing. He said the program supports the Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program and President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s call to uplift Filipino families.

Acosta explained that the MPL helps members pursue family goals such as education, medical expenses and small businesses while contributing to HDMF's earnings, which benefit the entire membership through dividends. Qualified members can borrow up to 90 percent of their total regular savings, payable over one, two or three years under affordable terms and manageable repayment schedules.

Encouraging Members to Maximize Benefits with Added Prize Opportunities

Acosta said the raffle promos aim to encourage more members to make the most of their Pag-IBIG benefits while giving them an added chance to be rewarded. She also thanked fund coordinators and employer representatives for helping Filipino workers access these benefits, noting that Virtual Pag-IBIG makes applying for a loan easier and more convenient. Qualified members and employer representatives automatically earn raffle entries without having to register separately. Winners will be notified through official Pag-IBIG Fund communication channels.

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For complete raffle mechanics and further announcements, members may visit www.pagibigfund.gov.ph or the agency's official Facebook page.