PAG and CEM Host 2026 National Conference on Gifted and Twice-Exceptional Learners

The Philippine Association for the Gifted and the Center for Educational Measurement will hold the 2026 PAG National Conference on November 16 in Taguig, gathering educators, psychologists, physicians, parents and advocates to deepen understanding of giftedness and twice-exceptionality.

The Philippine Association for the Gifted Inc. ( PAG), in partnership with the Center for Educational Measurement Inc. ( CEM), will hold its 2026 PAG National Conference on November 16, 2026, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM at Every Nation Philippines, Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City.

Themed Talino at Talento: A National Coalition for the Gifted and Twice-Exceptional, the conference aims to deepen public understanding of giftedness and twice-exceptionality (2e). It also seeks to build stronger collaboration among professionals and stakeholders in recognizing, understanding, and addressing the distinct needs of gifted and twice-exceptional children. The event will bring together participants from education, psychology, and medicine, alongside parents and advocates. Together they will explore ways of creating more responsive and supportive environments for these learners.

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Smart Playbook Series Concludes With New Theme

This year's conference also concludes PAG's Smart Playbook, the yearly theme that has shaped its national conferences since 2021. The series covered Sports in 2021, Music in 2022, Art in 2023, Reading in 2024, and Theater in 2025. Across five years, the series made the case that play is how children, gifted children included, learn, build resilience, manage their emotions, and discover who they are. Each of these domains is a doorway to that learning.

The Smart Playbook Toolkit, presented by PAG President Dr. Francis Xavier Dimalanta, brings the series together as practical strategies for the classroom and the home. It offers guidance for gifted learners in each domain and a pediatrician's prescription for play. Talino at Talento completes that message. With the five domains in place, the focus turns to the children themselves: intellect (talino) and talent (talento) are two sides of the same gift.

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These gifts flourish only when parents, teachers, psychologists, and physicians can recognize the whole child. This includes the twice-exceptional learner whose gifts are easily overlooked. The program carries the Smart threads to the finale. It features an inspirational talk titled Play First: The Gateway to Fitness and Lifelong Health, and a lunchtime performance, Talento sa Entablado, by students of the Philippine High School for the Arts.

Experts Lead Discussion On Gifted Education

The on-site program will feature perspectives from experts across psychology, education, and medicine. Leading the discussions are keynote speaker and PAG President Dr. Francis Xavier Dimalanta, MD, and plenary speakers Assoc. Prof. Apryl Mae Parcon, PhD, RPsy; Dr. Kaye Napalinga, MD, DPPS, FPSDBP; and Dr. Angelito Antonio, PhD, RPsy. An inspirational talk by Rene John Futalan, CSCS, PN, will also form part of the program.

The conference offers continuing professional development credits for medicine, psychology, and professional teaching. Organizers invite the public to be part of a national conversation that champions the recognition, understanding, and development of gifted and twice-exceptional Filipino children. They encourage educators, professionals, parents, and advocates to join in building a more inclusive environment where these children are understood, supported, and given opportunities to realize their full potential. Registration details are available at pagph.org/talino-at-talento-november-2026-pag-national-conference/.