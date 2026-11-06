Padilla backs Dela Rosa's refusal to surrender to ICC, files counter-affidavit at DOJ

Senator Robin Padilla said he supports Senator Ronald Dela Rosa's refusal to surrender to the International Criminal Court, which he described as having no jurisdiction over Filipinos. Padilla made the statement after filing his counter-affidavit at the Department of Justice over an obstruction of justice complaint.

Senator Robin Padilla said Friday that he backs Senator Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa's refusal to surrender to the International Criminal Court, saying the ICC has no authority over Filipinos.

Padilla made the statement after showing up at the Department of Justice, where he filed his counter-affidavit in connection with the obstruction of justice complaint lodged against him and several other respondents. Interviewed by reporters, Padilla described the ICC as a foreign body with no jurisdiction over Filipinos. He also said he envies Dela Rosa, who is currently in hiding, for being wanted by a foreign institution.

Also read PNP Executes Arrest Warrant for Senator Ronald 'Bato' dela Rosa

"Message ko kay kumpare ko? Siguro gusto ko malaman mo naiinggit ako sa'yo.

'Yun lang, naiinggit ako… Aba eh dayuhan ang naghahanap sa kaniya, eh sa akin... ," Padilla told reporters. (My message to him? I guess I want you to know that I envy you.

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That's all-I envy you… Why? A foreign institution is looking for him, while as for me... ) Dela Rosa has a pending arrest warrant from the ICC in relation to the drug war of former president Rodrigo Duterte, during which Dela Rosa served as chief of the Philippine National Police.

Padilla Compares Dela Rosa To Historical Heroes

"Ganito lang 'yan, bigyan ko kayo ng ano. Nung binitay si Sakay, masarap ang pakiramdam ni Sakay kasi Amerikano ang nagpabitay sa kaniya. Si Bonifacio, nung pinatay si Bonifacio, masama ang loob ni Bonifacio kasi kapwa niya Pilipino. Namnamin ninyo na lang 'yung sinabi ko," he added.

(It's like this- when Sakay was executed, he felt proud because it was the Americans who had him executed. But when Bonifacio was killed, he felt betrayed because it was done by his fellow Filipinos. Just reflect on what I said. ) The complaint against Padilla stemmed from a May 13, 2026 incident at the Senate premises, where National Bureau of Investigation agents attempted to serve an ICC-issued arrest warrant against Dela Rosa, who has since gone into hiding.

The operation resulted in a tense standoff and confrontation between NBI agents and personnel from the Senate Office of the Sergeant-at-Arms. The PNP has formed a dedicated task force to locate Dela Rosa.

Meanwhile, Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla has offered a reward for information leading to his arrest. Since then, law enforcement agencies have repeatedly urged Dela Rosa to surrender.

Interior Secretary Offers Reward For Dela Rosa

However, Padilla said he will not call on his fellow senator to surrender to the ICC, citing the absence of a local court-issued arrest warrant.

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"Sumuko kanino, sa dayuhan? Ay hindi… Kahit naman ako kung ICC 'to hindi ako susuko. Bakit ako susuko don? Right 'yan ni Bato.

Right niya 'yan, wala naman akong nakitang warrant of arrest na local. Walang court na humahanap sa kaniya, dayuhan to. Hay nako uminit ang ulo ko ah.

" (Surrender to whom? To a foreigner? Absolutely not… Even if it were me, if it's the ICC, I wouldn't surrender either. Why would I surrender to them?

Padilla Rejects Surrender To Foreign Court

That is Bato's right. That's his right, and I haven't seen any local arrest warrant anyway. No local court is looking for him-it's a foreign entity. Oh, my goodness, this makes my blood boil.

) Padilla also said the ICC is a foreign body with no jurisdiction over Filipinos.

"Even if it's the ICC, I wouldn't surrender either. Why would I surrender to them? That is Bato's right," he said in Filipino.