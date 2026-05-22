Padilla: Bato’s Statement About No Funds and No Assets Was Flawed, Says Dela Rosa

Ex-Justice Secretary Fredrick Vida disclosed that Senator Bato was captured while in custody by the Senate antigraft commission for an alleged violation of the anti-graft law put on notice by the ICC for arrest, adding that he would rather not declare himself a fugitive in exchange for a few days to sort out the resolution of the legal case. Meanwhile, former Presidential Science and Technology Body Chairman Alan Peter Cayetano claimed that there was a 'huge discrepancy' in the statement made by Senator Bato.

Ang sabi ni Senator Bato, ‘Sasabay na ko’. Alangan naming tanggihan ko yun? Walang sasakyan si Sen. Bato dahil inihatid lang siya sa Senado ng sasakyan ni Senador Alan Peter Cayetano ," pahayag ni Padilla sa panayam ng Net25.

Ayon pa kay Padilla, bumaba si Dela Rosa sa Makati at doon naghihintay umano ang sarili nitong sasakyan. Dagdag niya, hindi na niya tinanong kung saan pupunta ang senador. Para sa akin, hindi siya fugitive. Hindi ko matanggap na basta na lang natin tatawaging ganoon dahil sinabi ng dayuhan.

Kailangan din nating igalang ang sarili nating proseso bilang bansa," sabi ni Padilla





gmanews / 🏆 11. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Sen. Bato Senador Alan Peter Cayetano Presidential Science And Technology Body Chair ICC Arrest Warrant Request For A Few Days Sort Out The Resolutionof The Legal Case

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