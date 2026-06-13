Pacio Defends Strawweight Title Against Malachiev in ONE 173 Main Event

Joshua Pacio looks to cement his legacy as he faces Mansur Malachiev in a highly anticipated rematch at ONE 173. In the co-main event, Eduard Folayang returns after 15 months to battle Shozo Isojima.

The ONE Championship returns with a blockbuster event as ONE 173 takes center stage, headlined by a highly anticipated rematch between strawweight MMA king Joshua Pacio and Dagestan's Mansur Malachiev .

The two first collided at ONE Fight Night 15 in October 2023, where Pacio handed Malachiev the first defeat of his professional career via a unanimous decision. Since that bout, Pacio has reclaimed the strawweight belt from Jarred Brooks and successfully defended it, solidifying his status as one of the division's all-time greats. Now, Pacio enters the cage looking to bounce back from a setback in his quest for two-division glory.

The 30-year-old Filipino suffered a technical knockout loss to Yuya Wakamatsu in their flyweight title clash in December 2025, a defeat that halted his bid to become a simultaneous two-weight champion. Despite the loss, Pacio remains a dangerous force in the strawweight division, and a victory over Malachiev would not only extend his reign but also set the stage for a potential rematch with Brooks or a title unification bout.

Pacio, who hails from Baguio City, is known for his relentless pace, crisp striking, and iron will. He has repeatedly shown the ability to adapt mid-fight and impose his game plan on opponents. Malachiev, a sambo specialist from Dagestan, will be eager to avenge his only career loss. Since that defeat, Malachiev has been working on his striking and takedown defense, aiming to neutralize Pacio's offense with his grappling prowess.

The main event promises to be a clash of styles, with Pacio's stand-up and cardio against Malachiev's relentless pressure and ground control. The outcome could determine the next challenger for the gold or pave the way for a trilogy. In the co-main event, former three-time ONE lightweight MMA world champion Eduard Folayang returns to action for the first time in 15 months.

The longtime leader of Lions Nation MMA will step into the ring against Japan's Shozo Isojima in a crucial lightweight bout. Folayang, one of the most decorated fighters in promotion history, holds legendary wins over the likes of Shinya Aoki and Ev Ting. At 41, the Filipino icon is determined to add another chapter to his storied career, despite recent struggles that have seen him lose four of his last five fights.

Isojima, meanwhile, is desperate to snap a two-fight losing streak that has derailed his momentum. The Japanese fighter is known for his durable chin and aggressive striking, but he will face a stern test against the wily veteran. ONE 173 takes place in enemy territory for the Filipino fighters, with the event reportedly being staged in Tokyo, Japan.

Pacio has expressed confidence in his ability to perform under hostile conditions, stating that he thrives on the energy of a crowd that may not be on his side. The event also features a stacked undercard with several rising stars, including prospects from the Philippines and Japan. With high stakes in both the main and co-main events, ONE 173 is shaping up to be a memorable night for martial arts fans worldwide.

The show is expected to air live on Saturday, with the main card starting at 10 PM local time. For Pacio, a win would etch his name further into the history books; for Malachiev, redemption is the only option. The action inside the cage will undoubtedly deliver fireworks, as both fighters have everything to gain and everything to lose





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ONE Championship Joshua Pacio Mansur Malachiev Eduard Folayang Strawweight MMA

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