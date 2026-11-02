COA flags 11,391 DPWH projects worth P459.262B awarded to contractors with questionable financial capacity

The Commission on Audit found that 11,391 DPWH contracts worth P459.262 billion went to bidders whose Statements of Ongoing Government and Private Contracts did not fully reflect their existing commitments, overstating their contracting capacity. The DPWH said it validated contractors' Net Financial Contracting Capacity during post-qualification.

The Commission on Audit has flagged 11,391 Department of Public Works and Highways projects worth P459.262 billion that were awarded to contractors with questionable financial capacity.

The findings were detailed in a COA Audit Report quoted in a 24 Oras report by Maki Pulido. The audit reviewed 27,094 sampled infrastructure contracts. The COA said the contracts involved bidders whose submitted Statements of Ongoing Government and Private Contracts did not completely reflect their ongoing and awarded but not yet stated contractual commitments. The incomplete declaration of ongoing contractual commitments resulted in Net Financial Contracting Capacity computations that did not fully consider the bidders' outstanding obligations.

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This overstated their available contracting capacity and affected the reliability of financial eligibility assessments during the post-disqualification stage, the COA said. The report said 198 contractors should not have been given additional contracts because their previous contracts had not been completed. The COA said the 198 contractors in DPWH North Manila DEO in NCR initially met the NFCC requirements during the preliminary examination of bids.

Contractors Awarded Multiple Contracts Despite Exhausted Capacity

However, the same contractors were subsequently awarded multiple contracts under the Early Procurement Activities, the COA said. When these contracts were considered collectively, the contractors' remaining NFCC was no longer sufficient to cover the cumulative ABCs. This indicated that their available contracting capacity had already been exhausted, according to the audit body. One contractor was awarded four more contracts worth P530 million, even though it should have been eligible to take on only P81 million worth of projects.

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Another contractor secured seven contracts worth P1 billion, despite being eligible to take on only P189 million worth of projects. The COA report listed the regions that recorded the highest number of contracts awarded to bidders with incomplete documentary requirements. Region I recorded 1,893 contracts worth P45.76 billion. Region X had 1,328 contracts worth P63.55 billion.

Region IV-A recorded 1,289 contracts worth P41.65 billion. Region II had 1,213 contracts worth P43.55 billion. Region III recorded 1,134 contracts worth P40.28 billion. MIMAROPA had the highest total value of contracts awarded to bidders with incomplete documents.

DPWH Defends NFCC Validation Process to COA Critics

MIMAROPA, or Region IV-B, recorded P65.70 billion in contracts across 419 projects awarded to bidders with incomplete documents. The DPWH said it validated the contractors' Net Financial Contracting Capacity during the post-qualification stage. It explained that the projects had not yet been awarded when the contractors submitted their bids, so these were not included in the NFCC computation. The COA, however, said the DPWH may review bidders' qualifications at any stage of the procurement process.

The DPWH also had information that the contractors had already secured other projects, which could serve as grounds for reassessing their capacity to take on additional contracts. DPWH Secretary Giovanni Lopez said the findings of the COA in their Audit Observation Memoranda covering prior years are forwarded to the concerned Implementing Office so they can address the same.

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We shall coordinate with the IOs on the status of their compliance and will share an update once we have their responses, Lopez said. GMA News has sought comment from former DPWH chiefs Manuel Bonoan and Vince Dizon, but has yet to receive a response.