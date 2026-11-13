P2-M reward offered for info on Basilan judge Joseph Wee Sit's killers

Zamboanga City Mayor Khymer Olaso has offered a P2-million reward for information leading to the arrest of the killers of Basilan judge Joseph Wee Sit, who was shot dead on November 12, 2026. Police have activated a Special Investigation Task Group and recovered the motorcycle used by the suspects.

Zamboanga City Mayor Khymer Olaso has offered a P2-million reward for information that would lead to the arrest of the perpetrators in the killing of Basilan judge Joseph Wee Sit.

Olaso strongly condemned the killing of Sit and described the incident as a heinous crime, according to a report by GMA News stringer Jayvee Francisco on Thursday. The mayor said he had already coordinated with the Philippine National Police regarding the incident.

Also read Supreme Court Condemns Killing of Judge Wee Sit in Basilan

Mayor Offers Reward for Judge Sit Killers

During the regional convention of the Integrated Bar of the Philippines in Zamboanga City on Thursday night, November 13, 2026, Olaso said the P1.5 million reward will come from his personal funds while the remaining P500,000 was donated by a concerned individual. Authorities have recovered the motorcycle allegedly used by the suspects in the shooting. The vehicle was reportedly abandoned in the Cawit-Maasin area of Barangay Maasin.

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Olaso appealed to residents, particularly those who witnessed the incident or have information about the suspects' identities and whereabouts, to cooperate with authorities. A Special Investigation Task Group has been activated to lead a swift, thorough and impartial investigation into the incident, according to the PNP on Friday.

The Zamboanga City Police Office convened a case conference and activated the Special Investigation Task Group following the shooting incident involving Regional Trial Court Judge Joseph Wee Sit along Tumaga-Putik Road, Barangay Tumaga, Zamboanga City on November 12, 2026. The shooting occurred around 5:25 a.m. on Thursday, while Sit was driving along Espinosa Drive, Tumaga-Putik Road, toward the Tumaga Flea Market.

Judge Sit Shot Dead by Motorcycle Suspects

Sit was gunned down by motorcycle-riding suspects while driving on the way to the port on Thursday morning, November 12, along Barangay Tumaga in Zamboanga City. Initial police investigation showed that two unidentified suspects riding a white motorcycle approached the victim's vehicle and fired several shots before fleeing toward Tumaga Bypass Road. Responding personnel from Zamboanga City Police Station 7 rushed to the scene after receiving a report from a concerned citizen.

Sit, who sustained gunshot wounds, was brought to the nearest hospital but was declared dead on arrival around 6:30 a.m. Olaso said the motorcycle used by the assailants has already been recovered in Maranga Maasin. The mayor believes that the attack is connected to the cases handled by Sit.