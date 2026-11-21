The Office of the Vice President denied any connection between its Pagbabago: A Million Trees Campaign and Cale88 Foods Corporation's compliance with the Board of Investments tree-planting requirement, after the issue was raised during the impeachment trial.

The Office of the Vice President on Saturday categorically denied any association between its Pagbabago: A Million Trees Campaign and Cale88 Foods Corporation's compliance with the Board of Investments tree-planting requirement.

The denial came a day after the House prosecution panel raised questions about the activity during the impeachment trial on Friday. In an official statement, the OVP said any attempt to link the Vice President's participation in its environmental initiatives to Cale88 Foods Corporation's BOI compliance is misleading, malicious, and has no factual basis. The agency characterized the allegations as lacking any factual foundation and described them as a malicious political move.

Also read DTI Undersecretary Testifies Cale88 Foods Corp Is an MSME at Duterte Impeachment Trial

Impeachment Trial Questions Tree Planting Link

During the cross examination of Department of Trade and Industry Undersecretary Ceferino Rodolfo on Day 45 of the trial, private prosecutor Erwin Matib flashed photos of Vice President Sara Duterte planting trees. Rodolfo also heads the Board of Investments. Matib asked whether it was correct that Vice President Sara Duterte's tree planting was connected to Cale88 Foods compliance with the tree planting requirement of the Board of Investment.

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Before Rodolfo could answer, defense counsel Justin Gular objected, calling the question misleading. Gular argued there was no prior testimony from the witness stating that the Vice President participated in the compliance requirement of tree planting. Presiding Officer Francis Escudero sustained the objection and told Matib to move on to the next point.

Cale88, the food firm linked to Duterte's husband Manases Carpio, has come under scrutiny during the impeachment trial over its profits earned with only two employees and its supposed financial inflows from China. A DTI witness also testified that Cale88 reduced employees due to non-operation and a change of management. The OVP clarified that the Pagbabago: A Million Trees Campaign is an independent environmental initiative launched on March 27, 2023.

OVP Highlights Million Trees Campaign Success

It was designed to support the Department of Environment and Natural Resources efforts to reduce carbon emissions and address climate change across the archipelago. The program is part of the OVP's advocacy to protect the environment for future generations. To date, the campaign, in partnership with various government agencies and private sectors, has planted 1,386,682 trees nationwide. The Office of the Vice President reaffirmed its commitment to protecting the environment for future generations through its advocacy programs.

It stated that the agency remains dedicated to delivering essential public service despite what it described as baseless political insinuations. The legal team argued that the tree-planting activities were being used to imply improper influence or quid pro quo arrangements. The OVP maintained that its initiatives are strictly focused on ecological restoration and national service. The controversy highlights the increasing scrutiny of public officials personal and official activities during high-stakes political proceedings.

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The Board of Investments continues to manage incentive applications for various corporate entities operating within the Philippines. As the impeachment trial progresses, the distinction between personal environmental advocacy and corporate regulatory compliance remains a central point of contention.