Overland Kings Unveils Custom Nissan Navara Pro PHEV at 2026 Manila Auto Salon

Overland Kings showcases a heavily modified Nissan Navara Pro plug-in hybrid pickup at the 2026 Manila Auto Salon, featuring off-road gear and PIAA lighting.

Overland Kings has unveiled a meticulously customized Nissan Navara Pro plug-in hybrid pickup truck at the 2026 Manila Auto Salon. The build serves as a striking reminder that the Pro model retains its core identity as a capable four-wheel-drive vehicle despite its electrified powertrain. Enthusiasts and attendees can spot the truck immediately due to its aggressive stance and prominent roof-mounted tent.

Exterior Styling and Lighting Upgrades

The exterior modifications focus on a balance of rugged utility and refined aesthetics. Extensive PIAA light setups adorn the front end of the Navara Pro, ensuring visibility for off-road adventures. The truck sits on stylish steel wheels wrapped in all-terrain tires, which complement the blacked-out Nissan-branded hubcaps that add a subtle yet effective touch to the overall look.

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Distinctive red decals wrap around the sides of the pickup, executed with tasteful shades and fonts that catch the eye without being overwhelming. A black wrap on the tailgate matches the glossy finish found on the front of the vehicle. An awning is mounted on the roof, though it was tucked away during the initial viewing of the display.

Off-Road Equipment and Utility Features

True to its name, the Overland Kings build includes essential gear for overlanding enthusiasts. A sturdy roll bar and a functional ladder are installed, catering to those who view the vehicle as a base for expeditions. The design ensures that the truck looks neat and clean, even while being fully equipped for mud-covered trails and heavy gear.

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Beneath the aesthetic upgrades, the Navara Pro retains its practical utility features. The bed includes a Vehicle-to-Load panel complete with electrical outlets and a traditional 12V socket. This feature allows users to power devices directly from the truck, enhancing its appeal for weekend getaways and remote camping trips.

Photography and Display Context

The vehicle was showcased to the public with high-quality photography by Leandre Grecia, capturing the intricate details of the customization. The photos highlight the cohesive design choices made by Overland Kings, emphasizing the harmony between the modern plug-in hybrid technology and classic off-road accessories. The display stands out among other unique builds at the event.

The 2026 Manila Auto Salon featured various other creative vehicles, such as BanaweBoy's modified Hilux. However, the Overland Kings Nissan Navara Pro PHEV remains a standout example of how modern pickup trucks can be adapted for lifestyle-oriented adventures. The build demonstrates that electrification does not preclude a vehicle from having rugged, adventure-ready capabilities.