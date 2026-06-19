Over 500 Former Rebels in Davao Region to Gain Livelihood Programs in Cacao Farming and Environmental Conservation

The initiative aims to help former rebels and their families join the cacao industry through skills training, farm development, value-chain participation, and access to wider markets. Government agencies and private partners will provide technical support to help beneficiaries develop agricultural enterprises. Opapru allocated P7.1 million each to participating local government units, including Davao City, to fund livelihood interventions for former rebels. The first phase of implementation will begin in the second half of 2026 and will benefit hundreds of former rebels and their families.

OVER 500 former rebels (FRs) in the Davao Region will soon gain access to livelihood programs designed to help them reintegrate into communities through cacao farming and environmental conservation initiatives.

The program stems from a partnership between the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (Opapru), the provincial governments of Davao del Norte, Davao de Oro, and Davao Oriental, and the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples in Region 11 (NCIP-11). It will implement the Cacaopreneur Livelihood Program and Forest Protection Program.

The agreement was formalized during the International and Private Partners’ Forum on June 5, where government agencies and partners committed to expanding peacebuilding efforts through sustainable economic opportunities for communities affected by conflict





sunstaronline / 🏆 18. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Former Rebels Cacao Farming Environmental Conservation Livelihood Programs Peacebuilding Efforts Sustainable Economic Opportunities Cacao Industry Agricultural Enterprises Value-Chain Participation Wider Markets Skills Training Farm Development Government Agencies Private Partners Technical Support Reintegration Efforts Economic Stability Rebuilding Their Lives Peacebuilding Efforts Sustainable Economic Opportunities Cacao Industry Agricultural Enterprises Value-Chain Participation Wider Markets Skills Training Farm Development Government Agencies Private Partners Technical Support Reintegration Efforts Economic Stability Rebuilding Their Lives

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Davao City to Release 200,000 D-Citizen IDs with Priority for Seniors and PWDsThe Davao City government is targeting the release of nearly 200,000 D-Citizen identification cards, prioritizing senior citizens and persons with disabilities. The program, in its early stages with Phase 1 launched in late 2025, plans barangay caravans to bring registration directly to communities, improving accessibility and participation.

Read more »

Davao-Bukidnon tourist resort says guest in zipline incident now out of dangerGreek Hills Resort in Kitaotao, Bukidnon temporarily closes for safety audits after an Indian national survives a 39-foot zipline drop.

Read more »

Davao City opens new landfill amid existing site suspensionDavao City begins operations at its new sanitary landfill cell on June 16 following the tragic May trash-slide incident.

Read more »

JAS thanks Davao City for aid, appeals for shelter suppliesMayor Jason John Joyce thanks Mayor Baste Duterte for 11 trucks of relief goods, but notes a critical need for tents and solar lights.

Read more »