More than 50 Filipinos allegedly illegally recruited to work in Russia are being forced into military training and abused, according to a source. The DMW and DFA say they are investigating and coordinating with authorities.

More than 50 Filipinos who were allegedly illegally recruited to work in Russia are being forced to participate in military activities, a source told GMA News.

The source, identified only as Ron, a former overseas Filipino worker in the Middle East, said he and other Filipinos are now stranded inside a Russian military camp. In a report by JP Soriano on 24 Oras Weekend on Sunday, Ron said they agreed with a Filipina recruiter on Oct. 2 to work in Russia as cleaners and bunker maintenance workers. They were reportedly promised that they would not be deployed to any war zone.

Also read DFA Verifies Reports of Filipinos Forced into Military Training in Russia

Filipinos Forced to Sign Russian Contracts

However, upon arriving in Russia, two Russians reportedly fetched them and brought them to a location where they stayed for nearly five days. Ron and his fellow recruits underwent medical and neuropsychiatric examinations, were issued uniforms and equipment, and were made to sign a contract written in Russian, which they could not understand. Kasalukuyan kaming nagte-training ulit dito. Six days na kami dito.

Sabi nila, part daw ng Ukraine na to. So sabi ng commander dito, anytime, pwede na kaming isabak sa giyera, Ron said. (We are currently undergoing training again here. We have been here for six days.

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They said this is already part of Ukraine. The commander told us that we could be deployed to war at any time. ) Ron recalled being transported to different locations in Russia. Based on their list, more than 50 Filipinos recruited in different batches were allegedly being held in various camps.

Report Shows Abusive Training Conditions

Soriano's report showed the recruits sleeping in underground bunk beds beside weapons they had never used before. Ron also said they were physically abused during training whenever they made mistakes, including being kicked, punched, hit on the head with rifle butts and deprived of water. Pagdating sa training naman, sir, konting mali lang, sipa, kaltok, ganun, sir, kinukulatan ng baril, Ron said.

(During training, even a minor mistake could get us kicked, hit on the head or struck with a rifle. ) Ron and the other Filipinos appealed to the Philippine government to rescue them and bring them home before they could be deployed to combat. Nanawagan kami sa pamahalaan ng Pilipinas, tulungan nyo po kami para habang hindi pa kami dinadala sa war zone. Sana po makauwi pa kami nang buhay, the group said.

Government Agencies Coordinate With Russian Authorities

(We are appealing to the Philippine government to help us before we are sent to the war zone. We hope we can still return home alive. ) Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Secretary Hans Cacdac said authorities had identified the location of Ron and his companions. There is an investigation ongoing and rest assured we are coordinating with the relevant Philippine Embassy and also with the authorities in the host country involved, Cacdac said.

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Meanwhile, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said it was coordinating with the Philippine Embassy in Moscow to verify the locations and identities of the Filipinos who were allegedly illegally recruited.