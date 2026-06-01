Over 4,000 Cavite Fisherfolk Receive Aid from GMA Kapuso Foundation's Operation Bayanihan

The GMA Kapuso Foundation distributed food packs to more than 4,000 fisherfolk in Cavite amid worsening livelihood conditions. Beneficiaries shared their struggles with depleted income, damaged equipment, and the need for alternative livelihoods.

The GMA Kapuso Foundation, as reported by 24 Oras on Monday, extended its Operation Bayanihan project to deliver food packs to over 4,000 fisherfolk in Cavite.

This initiative aimed to alleviate the hunger and financial strain experienced by coastal communities whose livelihoods have been severely impacted by economic hardships and declining fish catches. Among those assisted was fisherman Jessy Flores, who continues to fish with a heavily worn-out net because replacing it would cost approximately 2,000 pesos. He expressed the daily struggle: We have to make do with our torn nets. We just endure, soaking them overnight to still earn something.

Another beneficiary, Eliseo Tolentino, a boatman, saw his income plummet from as much as 800 pesos on a good day to as little as 50 pesos. He now often receives fish instead of cash because the catch is too small to sell in the market. Reynaldo Anit, also a fisherman, has been forced to stop going to sea entirely and is now planning to sell his boat to start a new livelihood selling refreshments.

These stories reflect a broader crisis in the fishing sector where marine resources are depleted and operational costs are high. Barangay 14 official Acey Quijano thanked the foundation, stating that the aid, while temporary, helps ease hunger for the day.

The foundation listed multiple channels for public donations, including major banks like Metrobank, Land Bank, BDO, Bank of Commerce, UnionBank, PNB, as well as e-wallets and payment services such as Cebuana Lhuillier, GCash, Lazada, Shopee, and Palawan Pay, to sustain its outreach efforts





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Fisherfolk Aid Cavite GMA Kapuso Foundation Operation Bayanihan Philippine Fishing Community Livelihood Loss Philippines Food Pack Distribution

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