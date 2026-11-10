Over 300 domestic flights affected by ASEAN Summit starting November 14

The Department of Transportation says more than 300 domestic flights will be canceled or rescheduled for the ASEAN Summit beginning November 14, with affected passengers entitled to free rebooking, full refunds or travel credits.

More than 300 domestic flights will be canceled or rescheduled starting November 14 as the government carries out security and operational measures for the ASEAN Summit, the Department of Transportation said on Tuesday.

Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon said the adjustments are needed to accommodate the arrival and departure of heads of state and government attending the summit in Metro Manila. The disruptions will begin on November 14, when the first batch of foreign leaders is expected to arrive, and will continue until all summit delegates have departed.

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Transportation Secretary Explains Flight Changes

Dizon gave the figures at a joint press conference with the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines, the Civil Aeronautics Board and representatives of Philippine Airlines, Cebu Pacific and AirAsia. He said more than 300 flights would be affected, but not all of these would be cancellations because some flights would only be rescheduled. No international flight cancellations are expected, though some delays may occur, according to Dizon.

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He earlier said the number of affected flights was significant, telling reporters at a briefing that there were more than 300 affected flights. Affected passengers will be entitled to three options without additional charges. These are free rebooking with all fees and penalties waived, a full refund of the ticket price, or travel credits that can be used for future trips. Passengers may coordinate directly with their respective airlines to avail themselves of any of these options.

The DOTr, CAAP and CAB will publish the list of affected flights on their respective websites and provide copies to media organizations to inform the traveling public. ASEAN help desks will also be set up at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, Clark International Airport and Mactan-Cebu International Airport to assist passengers with inquiries. Authorities are preparing for possible traffic disruptions along roads leading to and from airports because of security operations for the summit.

Government Prepares for ASEAN Summit

Dizon said the government is ready for the event, with agencies and private-sector partners coordinating preparations for land, sea and air transportation. The Philippines is hosting the 2026 ASEAN Summit, which brings together leaders of major economies in Metro Manila. Flight adjustments are part of the security and operational measures being implemented for the high-level meetings.