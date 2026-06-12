Over 30,000 in Mindanao Still Without Power Five Days After Magnitude 7.8 Earthquake

The Department of Energy reports that more than 30,000 consumers in Mindanao remain without electricity five days after a magnitude 7.8 earthquake. Restoration efforts are ongoing through the Task Force Kapatid initiative, with assistance from multiple electric cooperatives.

Over five days after a devastating magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck Mindanao on Monday, more than 30,000 consumers remain without power as recovery efforts continue, the Department of Energy ( DOE ) reported on Friday.

The earthquake, which hit on June 8, 2026, caused widespread damage across the region, including collapsed buildings and disrupted infrastructure. In General Santos City, a building collapse was captured in a Reuters photo, illustrating the quake's severe impact. The DOE has been closely monitoring the situation, particularly focusing on two electric cooperatives where customers at the far ends of distribution lines are still disconnected.

Mario Marasigan, DOE Undersecretary, stated in an interview on Bagong Pilipinas Ngayon that approximately 30,000 consumers are still awaiting electricity restoration. The affected areas include parts of Davao del Sur and General Santos City, where the Davao del Sur Electric Cooperative and other utilities are working tirelessly to restore power. The DOE has implemented the Task Force Kapatid initiative in General Santos City and Davao del Sur to accelerate the restoration process.

This task force mobilizes assistance from various electric cooperatives across the region, pooling resources such as equipment, supplies, and boom trucks. Marasigan emphasized that other electric cooperatives have sent their contingencies to support the restoration efforts, bringing much-needed machinery and manpower. The initiative also strengthens regional hubs that pre-position critical disaster-response supplies, ensuring faster response in future calamities like earthquakes.

Despite the challenges, Marasigan assured that the ongoing rehabilitation of electricity lines is not expected to cause an increase in power supply costs. The focus remains on restoring normalcy to affected communities, many of which have been without electricity for nearly a week. The National Electrification Administration (NEA) reported on Thursday that 96% of areas in Mindanao impacted by the earthquake are now energized.

However, the remaining 4% includes the most remote and hard-to-reach locations, where restoration work is progressing slowly due to damaged roads and difficult terrain. The earthquake, one of the strongest to hit Mindanao in recent years, has displaced thousands and caused significant economic disruption. The DOE continues to coordinate with local governments and other agencies to ensure that all affected consumers regain access to electricity as soon as possible.

Recovery efforts are expected to continue for several more days, with a particular focus on the hardest-hit areas in Davao del Sur and General Santos City





gmanews / 🏆 11. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Earthquake Power Restoration Mindanao DOE Task Force Kapatid

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Comelec ready to build makeshift polling sites for BARMM, BSKE elections amid Mindanao earthquakeThe Commission on Elections (Comelec) is ready to set up makeshift polling sites in Mindanao for the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) parliamentary and Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (BSKE) elections if schools are unusable due to the recent earthquake.

Read more »

Razon Group extends aid to earthquake-hit communities in MindanaoCompanies under the Razon Group have mobilized relief efforts in Mindanao following the devastating magnitude 7.8-magnitude earthquake that struck the region last Monday, June 8, 2026.

Read more »

Landslides during Mindanao earthquake isolate Davao Occidental barangaysThe landslides that hit Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental when the magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck on Monday, June 8, 2026, has blocked major roads, making it difficult to reach several barangays in the town.

Read more »

At Least 45 Dead, Thousands Displaced After 7.8 Magnitude Earthquake Hits MindanaoA 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck off the coast of Mindanao has killed at least 45 people, displaced tens of thousands, and caused widespread damage to infrastructure and homes.

Read more »