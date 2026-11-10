More than 23,000 personnel to secure 49th ASEAN Summit in Metro Manila

Authorities will deploy 23,154 personnel, vehicles, and equipment to secure the 49th ASEAN Summit in Metro Manila. The main events are set for the third week of November with 23 leaders expected to attend.

More than 23,000 personnel will be deployed to secure the 49th ASEAN Summit in Metro Manila, authorities said on Wednesday. The ASEAN 2026 Security Task Force said a total of 23, 154 personnel will secure routes, venues, hotels, and other areas.

Police Lieutenant General Nery Vincent Ignacio, commander of the security task force, announced the figure at a send-off ceremony at Quirino Grandstand in Manila. He said 20,079 personnel come from the National Capital Region. Another 3,075 personnel come from the multi-agency support component. The security force includes personnel from the Armed Forces of the Philippines, the Bureau of Fire Protection, and the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology.

Also read Philippines Prepares for 49th ASEAN Summit Security and Traffic Protocols

Deploying Over 23,000 Personnel

It also includes the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority, emergency response units, and traffic units. Local traffic units from Pasay, Paranaque, Makati, Taguig, and Manila will also take part. Ignacio said the deployment will be supported by around 4,000 civil disturbance management equipment. It will also include 15 trucks and buses, more than 1,000 motorcycles, and over 300 mobile cars.

With additional vehicles from Unified 911, the total number of mobile cars will reach more than 500. The deployment will also include ambulances, canine units, and high-speed tactical watercraft. Partner agencies will provide 157 additional support and response vehicles. Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla said the government acquired 550 new vehicles, 600 motorcycles, and 150 ambulances for the security operations.

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He added that 1,500 new fire trucks from South Korea are expected to arrive. Remulla urged deployed personnel to follow orders and remain at their assigned posts. He said they must be prepared for any eventuality in the coming days.

Urgent Pledge from Security Chiefs

"Do your utmost," Remulla said. "In the next few hours, in the next 72 hours, do your utmost. " He added: "Follow your orders, obey your commands, be at your post, and be ready for any eventuality. " His remarks came as the government finalizes preparations for the summit.

The main events are scheduled for the third week of November. Philippine National Police chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said authorities had prepared for the ASEAN activities for almost a year. He said the government has accounted for 639 activities, with 159 remaining as of Wednesday. According to Nartatez, the ASEAN Summit is expected to be attended by 23 leaders.

Thousands of their staff members and observers are also expected to take part. He said security forces have played an important role in keeping the activity peaceful.

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Preparations Highlighted by President

"Ngayon pa lang, nagko-congratulate na ako sa ating mga security forces who have drafted and played an important role in making this activity peaceful and will make this activity peaceful," he said. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. inspected ASEAN Summit 2026 preparations on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, according to the Presidential Communications Office. Palace officials said clearing operations will ensure the security of leaders during ASEAN 2026. Truck routes have also been designated in Manila for the summit.

The send-off ceremony marked the formal start of the security deployment across the capital. Authorities said the deployment will cover designated routes, summit venues, billeting hotels, and surrounding areas of responsibility. The task force is coordinating with multiple agencies and local governments. The government has acquired new vehicles, motorcycles, and ambulances to support the operations.

Officials said the security preparations are part of broader efforts to ensure a peaceful and orderly summit. The main events will draw leaders, staff, and observers from across the region. Security forces will remain on alert throughout the summit period.