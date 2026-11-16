Police Arrest 236 in Parañaque Protest as ASEAN Summit 2026 Opens

Police arrested 236 protesters in Sucat, Parañaque during a caravan against Pax Silica and other projects as the 2026 ASEAN Summit opened. Nineteen minors were among those held, with six below age 14 released to DSWD custody.

Police arrested 236 individuals during a protest caravan in Sucat, Parañaque on Sunday as the 2026 ASEAN Summit opened, Southern Police District director Police Brigadier General Rodel Pastor said.

He clarified in a Super Radyo dzBB interview that earlier reports of 275 arrests may have included apprehensions from other areas, including Manila. The protesters, from the Southern Tagalog region, were brought to Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig City. Relatives and colleagues gathered outside the camp overnight to seek updates and demand their release, according to a GMA News report by Bam Alegre on Unang Balita on Monday. Volunteer lawyer Atty.

Also read Police Arrest 11 Protesters at Liwasang Bonifacio as ASEAN Summit Opens in Manila

Lawyers Question Detention Rights

Abigail Aman said some detainees needed medical attention after complaining of body pains and sustaining injuries during the arrest. She said volunteer lawyers waited several hours before being allowed inside to provide legal assistance. Aman questioned the purpose of the detention, asking police whether it constituted custodial investigation. She noted that under the Constitution, a person under custodial investigation has the right to counsel of their own choice, and the detainees had already been held for a long time.

Protest organizer Sigfred Severino said the rallyists came from marginalized sectors including students, workers unions, and indigenous groups. He said their campaign was primarily against Pax Silica and other projects nationwide that they claimed were destroying the environment and exploiting natural resources. Severino described a violent police response to the Southern Tagalog delegation at Sucat Bay Walk in Parañaque where a program was being held.

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Pastor said protesters refused to leave the road despite police offers to transport them back to their point of origin. Pastor cited the impact on nearby schools, barangays, establishments, and businesses, saying even passersby were affected. He also confirmed injuries on both sides, including among police personnel. Aman said 19 minors were among those detained, six of them below 14 years old.

Minors Released From Custody

The minors were released with assistance from the Department of Social Welfare and Development and brought to a Bahay Pag-asa facility where guardians could pick them up. Pastor stressed the minors were considered rescued rather than arrested and would be turned over to DSWD. Gabriela party-list Representative Sarah Jane Elago condemned the mass arrests, saying those detained were merely expressing their grievances and demands.

She said the arrests were unjust and denounced the mass arrest of hundreds who were simply voicing their feelings and calls. Pastor said the individuals at Camp Bagong Diwa were processed for documentation and not detained. He said they were brought to the NCRPO because its facilities were seen as conducive to avoiding overcrowding and keeping them safe. Possible charges against the adults include disobedience to authorities and illegal assembly.

Authorities are also looking into possible violations involving the use of minors in the protest. Pastor also cited an incident in which protesters reportedly entered a convenience store and refused to leave despite repeated police appeals. He said officers spent nearly 30 minutes negotiating before he ordered the store door forced open. Some merchandise was damaged, and the store manager expressed willingness to file a complaint.

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Police Investigate Fecal Waste Allegations

Pastor clarified police did not smash the store glass but pulled the door with a latch. Relatives and colleagues of the arrested protesters planned an indignation rally outside Camp Bagong Diwa. The National Capital Region Police Office ordered an investigation into allegations that police personnel left feces and urine at Liwasang Bonifacio amid security preparations for the 2026 ASEAN Summit.

NCRPO director Police Brigadier Christopher Abrahano said he was informed of the reported incidents on Sunday and would investigate to determine who was responsible. Abrahano said he did not want to dignify the issue but assured the public that such acts were not the work of professional police. He said it was unfair to the police force, which had been preparing for months, even a year, and whose personnel were already tired.