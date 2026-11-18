The Muntinlupa City Prosecutor's Office ordered the release of more than 200 protesters detained at Camp Bagong Diwa after their arrest during a caravan against the Pax Silica initiative and US President Donald Trump's presence at the 49th ASEAN Summit. The release order dated November 18 also declared the police request to transfer the protesters moot and academic.

The Muntinlupa City Prosecutor's Office has ordered the release of more than 200 protesters who were arrested during a protest caravan amid the opening of the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit and Related Summits in Pasay City.

The release order, dated November 18, was issued after the protesters had been detained for three days. The Lakbayan ng Timog Katagalugan released a copy of the release order. The resolution stated that the police request to transfer the protesters to a detention facility was moot and academic. It directed that all respondents be ordered released from detention or custody unless there are other lawful causes for their continued detention.

Also read Over 200 arrested ASEAN Summit protesters yet to be released, undergoing inquest

It also declared the request to transfer the respondents to the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology, NCRPO, Camp Bagong Diwa, Bicutan, Taguig City as moot and academic. The marchers had been held at Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig City after they were apprehended on Sunday, November 15. Their protest action slammed the planned US-led Pax Silica initiative and the presence of US President Donald Trump in the Philippines for the ASEAN Summit.

Legal Groups File Petition to Release Protesters

Supporters and advocacy groups gathered outside Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig City on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, to decry the detention of the over 200 ASEAN protesters. The National Union of Peoples' Lawyers filed a petition to release the arrested protesters and to dismiss the complaints against them. The NUPL argued that the continued detention of the respondents for more than 36 hours without the filing of charges before a court constituted a continuing violation of their fundamental rights.

Advertisement

Activists and various sectoral groups have sounded the alarm over the potential risks of the Pax Silica project on the environment, as well as on the indigenous people it may displace. The Commission on Human Rights has already decried the mass detainment. It noted that there were reports of minors being among those apprehended. Some protesters were also noticeably wounded.

The CHR also said that its lawyers and investigators were initially denied access to the Muntinlupa protesters at Camp Bagong Diwa. Security in ASEAN delegates' hotel and Mendiola was tightened amid protests. The release order came after three days of detention for the protesters. The resolution from the Muntinlupa City Prosecutor's Office stated that all respondents be ordered released from detention or custody unless there are other lawful causes for their continued detention.

Human Rights Commission Decries Mass Detainment

It also stated that the request for transfer of the respondents to the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology, NCRPO, Camp Bagong Diwa, Bicutan, Taguig City be considered as moot and academic for the same reason earlier stated in the dispositive portion. The protesters were arrested during a protest caravan amid the opening of the 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits in Pasay City. They were apprehended on Sunday, November 15, and held at Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig City.

The National Union of Peoples' Lawyers filed a petition to release the arrested protesters and to dismiss the complaints against them. The NUPL argued that the continued detention of the respondents for more than 36 hours without the filing of charges before a court constituted a continuing violation of their fundamental rights. The Commission on Human Rights decried the mass detainment, noting reports of minors among those apprehended. Some protesters were noticeably wounded.

Advertisement

The CHR also said its lawyers and investigators were initially denied access to the Muntinlupa protesters at Camp Bagong Diwa. Activists and various sectoral groups have raised concerns over the potential risks of the Pax Silica project on the environment and on indigenous people it may displace. Security in ASEAN delegates' hotel and Mendiola was tightened amid protests.