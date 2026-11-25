The Diocesan Shrine of Our Lady of Namacpacan in La Union has become the second minor basilica in its diocese, following papal approval by Pope Leo XIV.

The Diocesan Shrine of Our Lady of Namacpacan in the Philippines has officially received the prestigious title of minor basilica. This significant ecclesiastical honor was confirmed by the Vatican after Pope Leo XIV approved the petition submitted by the local diocese. The announcement marks a major milestone for the shrine located in the province of La Union, recognizing its deep spiritual heritage and historical importance within the Catholic community.

Papal Approval and Official Declaration

Fr Roberto Benito Collado, the shrine rector and parish priest, made the official declaration on November 24. He stated that the approval letter from Pope Leo XIV was sent to the Vatican's Dicastery for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments. Fr Collado described the elevation as a beautiful blessing for the faithful and a clear manifestation of their great devotion to Our Lady of Namacpacan. The news was formally reported by CBCP News, providing the first detailed accounts of the Vatican's decision.

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Historical Roots and Ecclesiastical Significance

The Diocesan Shrine of Our Lady of Namacpacan is dedicated to the patroness of the diocese and serves as a spiritual home for Ilocano travelers. The institution traces its roots back to 1690, when Namacpacan was established as a town and parish under the patronage of St Catherine of Alexandria. The church was later transferred from Darigayos to its present location in 1741, where it has remained a center of worship for nearly three centuries.

A minor basilica is an honorary title granted by the pope to churches that are distinguished by their historical, spiritual, pastoral, or liturgical significance. This designation signifies a special bond with the pope and the universal Church. The elevation brings international recognition to the shrine, placing it among the most revered religious sites in the country and highlighting its role in preserving Catholic traditions in the Ilocos region.

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Second Basilica in the Diocese of San Fernando

This new title makes the Diocesan Shrine of Our Lady of Namacpacan the second minor basilica in the Diocese of San Fernando de La Union. The first minor basilica in the diocese is the Minor Basilica and Diocesan Shrine of Our Lady of Charity, located in Agoo town. The presence of two such sites within the same diocese underscores the region's profound commitment to Marian devotion and its rich religious architecture.

The distinction also adds to the national list of basilicas in the Philippines. Recent reports indicate that Holy Rosary Parish in Angeles City, Pampanga, has been named the 30th minor basilica in the country. The addition of the Namacpacan shrine reinforces the growing number of sites recognized for their unique contributions to the spiritual life of Filipino Catholics and their historical value.

Impact on Pilgrims and Local Devotion

The elevation to minor basilica status is expected to increase the number of pilgrims and visitors to the shrine in La Union. As a place dedicated to the patroness of travelers, it serves as a spiritual anchor for those moving through or residing in the Ilocos region. The formal recognition by the Vatican validates the centuries-old traditions and liturgical practices observed by the local community.

For the local clergy and faithful, the announcement serves as a confirmation of their spiritual labor and devotion over the decades. Fr Collado's remarks during the annual feast day celebration highlighted the communal joy and pride associated with this Vatican recognition. The event solidified the shrine's position as a key destination for religious tourism and personal piety in northern Luzon, ensuring its legacy continues for future generations.