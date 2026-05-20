our greatest blessing is a hobby that teaches you to own and utilise things well or gets out of your hand

The new Secretary of the Department of Budget and Management, Kim Robert de Leon has broken the Guinness World Record for the largest collection of Pope stamps, a record that reflects his dedication to philately, this achievement is set to inspire young Filipinos to discover this hobby for themselves, the Philippine Postal Corporation has congratulated Secretary De Leon on this achievement which makes his journey to become the record holder a compelling story of discipline and perseverance.

The new Secretary of the Department of Budget and Management has gained international recognition for having the largest collection of Pope stamps, a Guinness World Record Holder, the Philippine Postal Corporation revealed in a congratulatory statement, highlights his specialty as an avid stamp collector as a key aspect of his new role, The Philippine government has sought to promote philately, stamp collecting as a pastime that provides several benefits, especially for young Filipinos, such as learning about history and culture, as well as a gateway to learning about faith and nationhood.

, Secretary De Leon set the record by earning 777 stamps in a year, an achievement that required dedication and discipline to collect such an extensive collection, the documentation that led to the creation of this record is an impressive proof of secretaries role as an avid philatelist as details about the stamp collection will showcase a large collection of Pope stamps, an incentive to promote and encourage the young to get involved in this hobby, various stamps that showcase our nation, history and faith, provides an educative platform, for the young ones to learn about their faith, culture, history, and nationhood





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Guinness World Record Stamp Collecting Department Of Budget And Management Kim Robert De Leon Philately Philippine Postal Corporation

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