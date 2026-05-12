Oto Assistant Ombudsman confirms receipt of partial Senate Blue Ribbon report on flood control inquiry

Oto Assistant Ombudsman Mico Clavano has confirmed receipt of the transmittal of the partial committee report from the office of Senator Ping Lacson through a statement. The partial report, delivered by Lacson in a privilege speech, recommends the filing of criminal and administrative charges against several officials and former lawmakers associated with anomalous flood control projects.

The Office of the Ombudsman ( Oto ) has received the partial Senate Blue Ribbon report on its inquiry into the flood control mess, Assistant Ombudsman Mico Clavano confirmed Tuesday.

The report only contains information necessary for the teams handling the flood control cases to proceed if needed. The partial report has no legislative status and was delivered in a privilege speech by Senator Ping Lacson because it did not gather enough signatures to hurdle the committee level. It recommends the filing of criminal and administrative charges against several officials and former lawmakers associated with anomalous flood control projects.

Officials and former officials from the mentioned projects have denied the allegations. Oto prosecutors have filed three batches of flood control cases since September 2025. Two of these cases involve malversation and graft charges against Ako Bicol Party-list Representative Zaldy Co and at least 15 others, contractor Sarah Discaya, and former Senator Bong Revilla, ex-DPWH engineer Brice Hernandez, and five others





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Governance Flood Control Ombudsman Corruption Oto Assistant Ombudsman Senate Blue Ribbon Flood Control Inquiry Partial Committee Report Senator Ping Lacson Privilege Speech Anomalous Flood Control Projects Prosecutors Filing Of Cases Ako Bicol Party-List Representative Zaldy Co Ex-DPWH Engineer Brice Hernandez Malversation And Graft Charges

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