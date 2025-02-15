Ostapenko Topples Swiatek to Reach Qatar Open Final

Jelena Ostapenko ended Iga Swiatek's dominant run in Doha, securing a 6-3, 6-1 victory in the semifinals to advance to her third WTA 1000 final.

DOHA — Three-time defending Qatar Open champion Iga Swiatek suffered a crushing 6-3, 6-1 defeat by Jelena Ostapenko in the semifinals on Friday, her fifth loss in as many meetings with the mercurial Latvian. Swiatek entered the semifinals carrying a 15-match winning streak in Doha, having clinched the title in each of the last three editions.

The five-time Grand Slam champion was looking to become the first player since 2011 — and just second this century — to win the same WTA tournament four years in a row, but Ostapenko had other ideas. Ostapenko, the 2017 Roland Garros champion, became the first player to defeat Swiatek on five occasions. The world No. 37 fired 24 winners against just 15 unforced errors, brushing aside the second-ranked Pole after just 70 minutes of play. Ostapenko is through to the third WTA 1000 final of her career and is searching for her first title at that level, having lost on her two previous attempts in Doha 2016 and Miami 2018. She will face Amanda Anisimova in Saturday's championship match after the American defeated Ekaterina Alexandrova, 6-3, 6-3, to reach her second WTA 1000 final. 'I feel like this court has a special energy, and it was always helping me. Everything started for me on this court ,' said Ostapenko. A blistering start from Ostapenko saw the Latvian unleash a forehand winner to break Swiatek in the opening game of the contest, and she surrendered just one point on her way to a 2-0 lead. Ostapenko got her hands on three set points on the Swiatek serve at 5-3 and converted her third opportunity to scoop the first set in 35 minutes. The start of the second set followed a similar pattern to the first, with Ostapenko punishing Swiatek's serve, and attacking any short ball that came her way. As the match clock hit one hour, Ostapenko was already up a set and 4-0 and cruising. Swiatek halted the momentum by getting one of the breaks back but her comeback attempt was short-lived as she dropped serve again the following game en route to a hefty defeat. Ostapenko limited Swiatek to under 50 percent in points won behind the first or second serve and logged seven return winners against the Pole





TheManilaTimes / 🏆 2. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ostapenko Swiatek Qatar Open WTA 1000 Tennis

Philippines Latest News, Philippines Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Brutal Swiatek routs Raducanu to reach Australian Open Last 16MELBOURNE — A relentless Iga Swiatek stayed on course for a maiden Australian Open title as she powered into the second week with a statement victory over Emma Raducanu on Saturday.

Read more »

Swiatek routs Radu-canu to reach AO Last 16(UPDATE) MELBOURNE, Australia — A relentless Iga Swiatek stayed on course for a maiden Australian Open title as she powered into the second week with a statement victory over Emma Raducanu on Saturday.

Read more »

Swiatek Dominates Navarro, Keys Advances to Semis at Australian OpenIga Swiatek showcased her dominance at the Australian Open, advancing to the semifinals with a commanding victory against Emma Navarro. Madison Keys also clinched her spot in the semifinals, overcoming Elina Svitolina in a three-set thriller. The upcoming women's semifinal promises a clash of styles and experience as Swiatek faces Keys.

Read more »

Rampant Iga Swiatek sweeps into AO semis(UPDATE) MELBOURNE, Australia — Five-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek swept past Emma Navarro into an Australian Open (AO) semifinal against Madison Keys on Wednesday to match her best performance in Melbourne.

Read more »

Swiatek and Keys Advance to Australian Open Semi-Finals, Shelton Makes HistoryIga Swiatek continues her dominant run at the Australian Open, securing her second semi-final berth with a victory against Emma Navarro. Madison Keys overcomes Elina Svitolina to advance, while Ben Shelton becomes the last American standing in the men's singles draw, setting up a historic semi-final showdown.

Read more »

Swiatek Sets Up Australian Open Semifinal Showdown with KeysFive-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek advanced to the Australian Open semifinals, equaling her best performance at the tournament. She defeated Emma Navarro 6-1, 6-2 and will face Madison Keys, who overcame Elina Svitolina 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Read more »