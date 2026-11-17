Ospital ng Maynila Medical Center reached 300% capacity on Nov 16, 2026, prompting DOH and Manila LGU to coordinate patient transfers and distribute seasonal flu cases to other facilities.

The Ospital ng Maynila Medical Center's emergency room reached 300% of its full bed capacity around 5 p.m. on Monday, November 16, 2026. This severe overcrowding forced patients and their families to endure long registration delays and uncomfortable waiting periods during a critical period of seasonal illness. The surge in patient volume has triggered an immediate response from local and national health authorities to manage the crisis and alleviate congestion at the facility.

Emergency Room Overcrowding Details

A report aired on 24 Oras by journalist Bernadette Reyes on Tuesday highlighted the dire conditions faced by visitors. Maya Fernacol , the pregnant daughter of a patient, rushed to the hospital at midnight but had to wait more than an hour before being admitted to the emergency room. The bottleneck occurred because incoming patients must first register to clarify who the attending physician will be before they can even enter the emergency ward. Fernacol explained that this mandatory registration step creates a significant delay when the facility is operating beyond its limits.

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Institutional Response and Patient Transfers

In a formal statement, the Ospital ng Maynila Medical Center apologized to the public and appealed for understanding from patients affected by the overcrowding. The hospital administration confirmed that the facility is actively coordinating with the Manila City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Department to facilitate the transfer of patients to other medical facilities if necessary. The hospital emphasized that ambulances from the Manila City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Department are currently on standby to assist with moving patients who require immediate care at less congested locations.

Department of Health Seasonal Strategy

The Department of Health has stepped in to coordinate assistance with both the hospital and the Manila local government unit . Mercado , a spokesperson for the health department, noted that the overcrowding was a temporary peak that has already been managed by distributing patients to other hospitals. He attributed the surge to seasonal increases in coughs, colds, and Influenza-like illness , noting that patient turnover for these specific conditions is typically fast. To further mitigate the congestion, the Department of Health confirmed that it is deploying tents to the site to help manage the influx of people.

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Regional Impact and Medical Necessity

The crisis has drawn patients from outside the city who require specialized care not available in their local areas. Rodel Dela Cruz from Dasmariñas, Cavite , traveled to Ospital ng Maynila Medical Center because the facility offers pediatric and endocrinology services, including a resident endocrinologist. Although his local hospital in Cavite provides free treatment, the absence of a resident specialist made the Manila facility the only viable option for his child's needs. This case illustrates why the hospital remains one of the most accessible and critical facilities despite its location.

Broader Coordination Efforts

The Department of Health is simultaneously monitoring and coordinating with other hospitals experiencing similar surges in patient volume. These facilities include hospitals in Calbayog, Samar , and Camarines Sur , indicating that the seasonal illness spike is a widespread issue across the country. The coordinated effort between national health agencies and local disaster management departments aims to stabilize patient flow and ensure that critical care remains accessible to the public during this seasonal peak.