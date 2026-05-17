OSG urges SC to deny Sen. delA Rosa's plea to halt ICC arrest, detention

The Office of the Solicitor General (OSG) has recommended the Supreme Court (SC) deny the petition of Senator Ronald ‘Bato’ dela Rosa seeking to stop his arrest, detention and transfer in connection with the arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC). The OSG stated that the petition lacks merit as the Philippines stands committed to upholding the rule of law and accountability

THE Office of the Solicitor General ( OSG ) has urged the Supreme Court (SC) to deny the petition of Senator Ronald ‘Bato’ dela Rosa seeking to stop his arrest, detention and transfer in connection with the arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

In its comment, the OSG said the urgent manifestation with omnibus motion and extremely urgent supplemental manifestation with motion filed by Dela Rosa’s camp lack merit.

‘The Philippines stands before the international community with a solemn commitment that this country will never become a sanctuary for impunity for the narrow and universally condemned class of atrocities known as crimes against humanity,’ the OSG said in its concluding statement. ‘At its core, this case asks what the rule of law truly means: whether the law exists merely as a shield for the powerful when accountability finally reaches them, or whether it still carries its highest purpose which is the attainment of justice.

’ The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) also surprisingly tried but failed to arrest Dela Rosa through the warrant issued by the ICC. Dela Rosa was given protective custody by the Senate until he exhausted all legal remedies related to his looming arrest but he later left the Senate premises following a shootout there between NBI agents and the Office of Sergeant-at-Arm





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