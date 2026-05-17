OSG: Senator Dela Rosa's 'clear' fugitive behavior, fugitive disentitlement doctrine applies

The Office of the Solicitor General (OSG) has informed the Supreme Court about Senator Bato dela Rosa's conduct and how it falls under the 'clear' definition of a fugitive from justice. The OSG also details the fugitive disentitlement doctrine that applies to Dela Rosa's situation.

The Office of the Solicitor General (OSG) tells the Supreme Court that Senator Bato dela Rosa's conduct 'clearly places him within the definition of a fugitive from justice'.

Under Cayetano's leadership, Dela Rosa was placed under 'protective custody' within the Senate. After an incident the night before, he left the premises in the early hours of Thursday, May 14, following a gunfire incident. The OSG argues that the fugitive disentitlement doctrine applies, preventing fugitives from seeking relief from the judicial system whose authority they evade.

They also state that Dela Rosa has been afforded due process, invoking the SC's jurisdiction multiple times and filing several pleadings seeking judicial intervention





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Sen. Dela Rosa Sen. Bato Dela Rosa Sen. Dela Rosa's Conduct OFW Pinoy Republic Act 9851 ICC Warrant Cayetano's Leadership Protective Custody Sen. Dela Rosa's Exit Sen. Dela Rosa's Statements Sen. Dela Rosa's Refusal To Surrender Sen. Dela Rosa's Resolve To Evade Arrest

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