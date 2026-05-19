OSG Opposes Petition Against Marcos in ICC Arrest Warrant Case

The Office of the Solicitors General (OSG) has provided a 23-page statement, opposing a petition filed against Marcos in the International Criminal Court (ICC). The OSG stated that the petition infringes upon the doctrine of presidential immunity and would burden the president from fulfilling his duties. They further advised dismissing the petition outright.

In a 23-page comment, the Office of the Solicitor General (OSG) stated that a petition challenging the arrest warrant for Marcos in the International Criminal Court ( ICC ) infringes upon the doctrine of presidential immunity, which shields the president from legal disputes during his tenure.

The OSG referred to a previous ruling in De Lima v. Duterte, where it was held that litigation against the president could distract him from his duties. The OSG advised dismissing the petition outright, as granting the relief requested, which pertains to the president's personal involvement, would burden him and divert his attention from essential governmental functions. The OSG also stated that the petition was lacking in legal standing and did not meet the criteria for filing as concerned citizens.

It highlighted Marcos' extensive public activities during the relevant period to negate the allegations of ill health or incapacity. The OSG dismissed the invocation of the Right to Information under Section 7, Article III as misguided, stating that Section 12, Article VII is the specific constitutional provision governing the president's health disclosure.

The comment came in response to a petition filed by a group of former House members, including the former speaker Pantaleon Alvarez, as respondents, against Marcos and Executive Secretary Ralph Recto. Moreover, they sought a physical and mental examination, as well as Marcos' disclosure of his medical report and confirmation of his fitness to serve as president.

The OSG maintained that the Supreme Court previously defined legal standing as a 'personal and substantial interest in the case arising from the direct injury they sustained, or will sustain, as a result of the challenged governmental action.

' In conclusion, the OSG emphasized the importance of upholding presidential immunity and the need to balance the president's duties with the rights of concerned citizens





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ICC Marcos Presidential Immunity Solicitor General Legal Standing Colera Petition Right To Information

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