Origin Code Unveils Enhanced VORTEX DDR5 Lineup with 48 GB 6200 MT/s CL28 Kit and Dedicated Water Cooling Solution

Origin Code, a performance-driven brand, announces the latest expansion of its VORTEX DDR5 family with the addition of a newly optimized 48 GB (24 GB × 2) kit running at 6200 MT/s CL28. They also introduce a purpose-built independent water cooling block to further enhance thermal efficiency and unlock sustained performance for high-end systems. The new kit and water cooling block will be showcased at COMPUTEX 2026 and available around Mid-May. With the addition, Origin Code continues to redefine performance and thermal design in modern memory solutions.

Origin Code , a performance-driven brand , announces the latest expansion of its VORTEX DDR5 family, featuring a newly optimized 48 GB (24 GB × 2) kit running at 6200 MT/s CL28 in a striking design.

They also introduce a purpose-built independent watercooling block to enhance thermal efficiency and unlock sustained performance for high-end systems. The new kit delivers an optimal balance of capacity, frequency, and latency, enabling fast, responsive data handling across various scenarios. The water cooling block is designed exclusively for the VORTEX DDR5 series and offers improved heat dissipation efficiency, ensuring greater thermal headroom and sustained stability under intensive workloads.

It has a 2-inlet, 1-outlet flow design, clear LCD display, and is crafted with meticulous attention to detail. The company will be presenting their latest VORTEX DDR5 lineup, including the new 48 GB 6200 MT/s CL28 kit and dedicated water cooling solution, at COMPUTEX 2026, and the kits will be available around Mid-May





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Memory Technology Origin Code VORTEX DDR5 Performance-Driven Brand Memory Solutions High-End Systems Watercooling Block Thermal Efficiency Sustained Performance Competitive Gaming Liquid Cooling Loop Designed Exclusively Second Graphics Processor Custom Liquid Cooling Systems Advanced PC Builds Custom Liquid Cooling Configuration Integrating Into Referred To As Dedicated Water Cooling Module

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