Organizational Reshuffle in Philippine Police Involving Key Positions

The ceremonial handover saw the formal assumption of Police Brigadier General Randulf Torres Tuaño from his predecessor Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan as the acting regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6). These leadership transitions form part of a wider organizational reshuffle in the Philippine police, involving key operational and intelligence positions. Police Brigadier General Edwin Balles assumed as acting director of the Anti-Kidnapping Group, whilst Police Brigadier General Alan Manibog took charge of Police Regional Office 12.

Police Brigadier General Randulf Tuaño assumed the position of acting regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), succeeding Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, amidst an organizational reshuffle involving key operational and intelligence positions within the police organization.

Police Brigadier General Edwin Balles assumed as acting director of the Anti-Kidnapping Group, replacing Police Brigadier General Glicerio Cansilao, who retired from the police service. Police Brigadier General Alan Manibog assumed as acting regional director of Police Regional Office 12, replacing Police Brigadier General Arnold Ardiente.

In a parallel development, Ardiente assumed as officer-in-charge of the Directorate for Intelligence, replacing Police Major General Wilson Joseph Lopez who was designated as officer-in-charge of the Office of the Deputy Chief, PNP for Operations. The ceremony underscored the Philippine National Police (PNP)'s continuing commitment to leadership continuity, organizational stability, and strengthened operational capability across its various commands and units





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Philippine National Police Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. Police Brigadier General Randulf对话tuaño Police Regional Office In Western Visayas Police Brigadier General Edwin Balles Anti-Kidnapping Group Police Brigadier General Alan Manibog Police Regional Office 12

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