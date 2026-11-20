Oregon State University researchers grew edible potatoes in simulated lunar soil mixed with vermicompost, a step toward feeding future moon base astronauts.

Scientists at Oregon State University in Corvallis, Oregon, have grown nutritious potatoes in simulated lunar soil that they describe as safe to eat. The study, led by plant biologist Aymeric Goyer and published on Thursday in the journal npj Microgravity, aims to help feed astronauts who may staff bases on the lunar surface in the near future. A photograph of the experiment was released on November 19, 2026.

The United States and China both intend to send astronauts to the lunar surface in the coming years, with plans for long-term bases on the moon. Because transporting all required food from Earth is impractical, a local food source is considered vital for sustaining people who work at a moon base. The Oregon State team tested whether potatoes could serve that role.

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How Potatoes Were Grown in Lunar Simulant

The researchers grew potatoes in soil that simulates conditions on the moon, adding organic material to make the growing medium workable. They found that with enough organic material, the potatoes grew just as well as they did in Earth soil. The research was supported by NASA and used a variety called Modoc, an early-maturing potato with red skin and white flesh.

The soil on the moon's surface is more properly called lunar regolith, which is basically crushed rock and dust. Formed over billions of years by meteorite impacts, it is often sharp and glass-like, and it lacks organic material found in Earth soil. Goyer said lunar regolith does not contain any nitrogen, so no crop would grow without supplementing it.

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To supply that missing material, the team mixed the simulated regolith with varying amounts of vermicompost, a nutrient-rich substance produced when earthworms break down organic waste. The plants grew some roots and tubers with a mixture containing as little as 5% vermicompost and 95% regolith. With a mixture of 30% vermicompost, the yield was identical to potatoes grown under the same conditions in Earth soil from Hermiston, Oregon, a locale known for impressive potato yields.

The plants were grown in a greenhouse under sunlight and artificial light. The temperature was held at 72 degrees Fahrenheit (22 degrees Celsius) during the day and 64 F (18 C) at night.

Why Organic Matter Matters for Lunar Potatoes

Organic matter is essential because it controls how plants absorb metals from the soil. Goyer said that without organic matter, potatoes take up too much heavy metals, which can become toxic for the plants. Organic matter helps make heavy metals less available to the plants, so they do not overaccumulate them.

Goyer also highlighted the nutritional value of the crop. Potatoes provide more calories per land area than many other crops, and they provide more potassium than a banana. They are also rich in vitamin C, contain good proteins, and have a high satiety index.

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Researchers have been testing other crops for possible extraterrestrial agriculture. A study published in March documented chickpeas grown in lunar regolith supplemented with vermicompost, according to the reporting on the Oregon State work.

Limits of the Study and Future Moon Farming

The potatoes in the current study were grown in small pots, so the yields were small. Even in Earth soil, the potatoes were generally less than a third of an ounce (10 grams). Goyer said the team is working on a second study that reports on potatoes grown in larger pots, which produced potatoes of a size typically seen at the store.

David Handy, an Oregon State space biologist and study co-author, said the work could also benefit Earth. He said the technologies developed for lunar agriculture could be used to produce food in regions of low agricultural output that rely on shipments, such as inner cities and desert communities. Handy added that continued research on regolith could lead to techniques that improve soil quality and remediate contaminated soils to support sustainable agriculture.

Potatoes have already appeared in popular culture as a lunar and Martian food source. In the 2015 film The Martian, actor Matt Damon played a stranded astronaut who harvested potatoes in a greenhouse on Mars. Asked whether lunar fries, baked potatoes, aloo tikki and vichyssoise could appear on the menu at a future moon base, Goyer said the crop is very versatile, so yes, all of the above, and that in terms of ease of preparation, microwaving may be the simplest option.