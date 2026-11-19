An orchestra played an instrumental version of Freddie Aguilar's Anak as President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos entered the APEC gala dinner venue in Shenzhen. Marcos shook hands and smiled during his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, who also welcomed other world leaders at the dinner.

An orchestra played an instrumental version of Freddie Aguilar's Anak as President Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos walked into the venue of the APEC gala dinner in Shenzhen on Wednesday night.

The report came from Ivan Mayrina on 24 Oras. The song Anak, which means child in Tagalog, is about a child who has gone astray and caused pain to his parents after they lovingly took care of him. The Palace has yet to comment on the matter. Marcos was all smiles when he met with Chinese President Xi Jinping and was able to shake hands with him.

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Maritime Tensions Define APEC Gathering

Xi also welcomed leaders from all around the world during the APEC dinner. Tensions between China and the Philippines have flared during the Marcos administration after the Philippine government reinforced its claim over the West Philippine Sea. The maritime dispute has become a major point of friction between the two countries. Former president Rodrigo Duterte showed a more lax stance when it came to the West Philippine Sea.

He displayed a friendlier disposition with China despite concerns on maritime sovereignty. Beijing has claimed most of the flashpoint waters despite the Permanent Court of Arbitration ruling in the Philippines favor in 2016. The ruling affirmed the Philippines rights in the West Philippine Sea. Marcos presence at the APEC gala dinner in Shenzhen placed him alongside Xi and other global leaders for the evening.

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The event served as a key diplomatic gathering during the APEC summit. The choice of Anak as the entry music drew attention given the song's theme of a wayward child. It played as the First Couple made their entrance before the assembled guests. No statement has been issued by the Palace regarding the song selection or the dinner.

No Explanation For Song Selection

The matter has yet to receive an official explanation. The meeting between Marcos and Xi took place amid ongoing tensions over maritime claims. Both leaders attended the dinner along with other visiting delegations. The West Philippine Sea remains a flashpoint despite the 2016 arbitral ruling.

China continues to assert claims over most of the disputed waters. The Duterte administration had adopted a more accommodating approach toward Beijing. The current administration has shifted toward a firmer assertion of Philippine maritime claims. Observers noted the contrast between the friendly handshake and the underlying diplomatic tensions.

The dinner proceeded with the usual formalities of an APEC gathering. Marcos joined other leaders at the event in Shenzhen. The gala dinner formed part of the broader APEC schedule. The song Anak was played by the orchestra as the President and First Lady entered. The instrumental rendition accompanied their walk into the venue.