Opposition Leaders Slam Senate for Dela Rosa's Escape, Call for Accountability

Opposition leaders on Thursday slammed the apparent escape of Senator Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa from Senate custody, saying the Senate has become accessory to his alleged crimes. They called for accountability and for the Senate leadership to explain themselves before the widows and orphans of extrajudicial killings.

Opposition leaders on Thursday slammed the apparent escape of Senator Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa from Senate custody, saying the Senate has become accessory to his alleged crimes.

House Assistant Minority Leader Perci Cendaña of Akbayan party-list said dela Rosa's escape paints a Senate leadership that favors a person wanted by the International Criminal Court for crimes against humanity instead of standing for justice.

"The Senate leadership should explain themselves before the widows and orphans of extrajudicial killings. They owe the Filipino people more than livestreams and excuses," he said.

"This is exactly why Bato should be tried in the ICC. Walang hustisya sa bansang ito para sa mga biktima ng Tokhang," he added. House Senior Deputy Minority Leader Leila de Lima of ML party-list, who said that senators could be charged with obstruction of justice and harboring a fugitive over Dela Rosa, slammed the upper chamber's protective custody over one of the architects of the Duterte administration's bloody anti-drugs campaign.

"Ang protective custody ay hindi para pagtakpan o patakasin ang aarestuhin. Malinaw: may mga duwag at kasabwat ng duwag sa pananagutan," de Lima, a former Justice secretary, said. In a joint statement, House Deputy Minority Leader Antonio Tinio of ACT Teachers, as well as House Assistant Minority Leaders Sarah Jane Elago of Gabriela and Renee Louise Co of Kabataan agreed that the incident was a "grave injustice to drug war victims.

" The Makabayan bloc members said that the fact that a person wanted by an international tribunal for crimes against humanity could slip out of a heavily secured government institution is a major failure of the Marcos Jr. administration and the Senate leadership, and it is a monumental injustice to the victims and their families. The Senate leadership and security officials must immediately explain how dela Rosa was able to leave and who facilitated, enabled, or ordered lapses in security.

The Makabayan lawmakers also decried the chaos and gunfire that took place in the Senate ahead of dela Rosa's apparent escape. Senate President Alan Cayetano, who angrily insisted that the Senate had been under attack, also balked at the use of the word "escape" for Dela Rosa's departure, maintaining that no one should be held responsible. He said that dela Rosa did not escape but chose to leave





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Senate Dela Rosa International Criminal Court Crimes Against Humanity Obstruction Of Justice Harboring A Fugitive Protective Custody Chaos And Gunfire Escape Accountability Senate Leadership Security Officials Duterte Administration Anti-Drugs Campaign Drug War Victims International Tribunal Grave Crimes Excavation Excavation Of Graves Tokhang

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