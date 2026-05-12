OPPO Find X9 Ultra: Bridging the Gap Between Smartphones and Professional DSLR Systems

Experience a revolution in mobile imaging with the OPPO Find X9 Ultra, featuring a world-first 10x optical zoom and dual 200MP Hasselblad sensors.

In the realm of high-end photography, professional DSLR and mirrorless camera users often rely on a specific set of lenses known as the Holy Trinity.

This gold standard typically comprises a 16-35mm wide-angle lens for sweeping vistas, a 24-70mm versatile lens for general use, and a 70-200mm telephoto lens for capturing distant subjects with precision. For a long time, smartphone manufacturers have struggled to replicate this comprehensive coverage. While mobile imaging has seen massive leaps in sensor size and computational processing, the super-telephoto range has remained an elusive goal.

Physical limitations often meant that high-zoom lenses suffered from poor light intake and low resolution, forcing most brands to stick to 4x or 5x optical limits, leaving a significant gap for those needing professional-grade reach. To break this cycle, OPPO has unveiled the Find X9 Ultra, a device that brings long-range zoom capabilities closer to professional standards than ever before. At the heart of this achievement is the Hasselblad 50MP 10x Ultra-Sensing Optical-Zoom Telephoto.

This is the first 10x optical lens paired with a high-resolution 50MP sensor, utilizing a customized Samsung JNL sensor and a fast f/3.5 aperture. To fit such powerful optics into a slim chassis, OPPO engineered the Quintuple Prism Reflection Periscope Structure. By using five reflections to fold the optical path, the company reduced the module length by 30 percent, resulting in a compact 29mm unit.

To prevent the light loss usually associated with multiple reflections, the Pristine Optical Path Architecture was implemented. This system uses three precision prism pieces with nano-scale apertures and specialized Air Capsules to eliminate stray light by 99.999 percent.

Furthermore, the Triple Active Optical Alignment process ensures that every lens, sensor, and prism is perfectly calibrated during assembly for maximum sharpness and consistency across all units. Beyond the zoom, the Find X9 Ultra integrates an advanced Sensor Shift stabilization system, which is crucial for maintaining a steady image at 10x or 20x magnification. This ensures that handheld shots remain crisp and the viewfinder remains stable, even under extreme zoom.

The device also introduces a powerhouse dual 200MP Hasselblad camera array. The main camera utilizes the Sony LYTIA 901 sensor, measuring 1/1.12 inches, which is the largest 200MP sensor currently available in any smartphone. Combined with an f/1.5 aperture and the LUMO Image Engine, it provides a level of light gathering and dynamic range that rivals massive 1-inch sensors.

Additionally, the 3x Super Portrait Telephoto camera features a massive 1/1.28-inch sensor, the largest of its kind for a telephoto lens. By combining these elements, the Find X9 Ultra effectively creates a mobile version of the Holy Trinity, allowing users to transition from ultra-wide views to extreme telephoto shots without compromising on professional image quality or fine detail





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OPPO Find X9 Ultra Hasselblad Smartphone Camera Optical Zoom Mobile Imaging

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