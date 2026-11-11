OpenAI posts $10 billion Q3 revenue but widening losses spur investor scrutiny

OpenAI earned $10 billion in Q3 revenue while operating losses grew to $10.9 billion, drawing heightened attention from investors amid broader AI market optimism.

OpenAI recorded a 50 percent jump in revenue to $10 billion in the third quarter, yet the company's operating loss expanded to $10.9 billion, according to data released to investors. Analysts noted the adjusted operating margin improved to minus 109 percent from minus 150 percent in the previous quarter, indicating a modest but still negative profitability trajectory. The news arrives as the artificial‑intelligence sector remains under close scrutiny from investors navigating growth and cost structures.

Revenue growth shows strong market demand

The substantial rise in revenue reflects continued demand for ChatGPT and other OpenAI‑powered services. Investors observed that the increase, roughly half again as large as the previous quarter, signals sustained user engagement and higher subscription uptake. However, the jump in revenue was not enough to offset the company's expanding cost base, which includes heavy investment in large‑language‑model infrastructure and talent acquisition.

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Operating losses deepen amid scaling efforts

While the operating margin narrowed, OpenAI still reports a negative number, expanding from minus 150 percent to minus 109 percent. The widening operating loss, growing from $10.1 billion to $10.9 billion, underscores the company's heavy upfront spending on model training, cloud computing, and research. Shares of the company are not publicly traded, but the disclosed figures are under scrutiny as private market valuations for AI firms fluctuate.

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Investor focus shifts to AI valuation and competition

The release coincides with increased attention to rival AI startup Anthropic, which is preparing for a $1.4 trillion valuation IPO. Investors are comparing financial trajectories across the sector, weighing OpenAI's revenue momentum against its profitability profile. The Tech sector's appetite for AI innovation persists, but the newer reveal of a widening loss may prompt institutions to demand greater clarity on cost controls and paths to sustainable earnings.

Looking ahead: expectations for investment cycles

Analysts predict that OpenAI will continue to prioritize growth, potentially carrying losses forward in the near term in pursuit of market dominance. The company's next steps may involve a restructuring of expense categories or strategic partnerships to accelerate revenue. Market watchers will monitor subsequent quarterly reports for signs of a turnaround in operating performance as the AI boom continues to attract capital while raising concerns about long‑term profitability.