OpenAI filed counterclaims against Apple in California federal court, accusing the iPhone maker of stealing trade secrets through a former employee and pressuring suppliers to hinder OpenAI's connected devices.

OpenAI countersued Apple on Friday, alleging that the iPhone maker committed trade secret theft similar to what Apple had accused the ChatGPT provider of this summer.

The countersuit was filed in federal court in San Jose, California, as part of Apple's July lawsuit against OpenAI and two employees who previously worked for Apple. OpenAI alleged that Apple was stealing trade secrets through a former employee and pressuring shared suppliers to hamper its entry into the connected devices market. An Apple spokesperson denounced the filing as a transparent attempt to distract from the substance of its own lawsuit.

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Apple Blocks OpenAI Hardware Projects

The two companies have been partners since ChatGPT was integrated into Apple products in 2024, but they are poised to become rivals. OpenAI is developing its first connected devices designed for artificial intelligence with the studio of Jony Ive, Apple's renowned former design chief. Apple is seeking to compete unfairly by any means available, OpenAI's lawyers wrote. According to the filing, Apple is demanding that suppliers identify their projects for OpenAI and the employees assigned to them.

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Suppliers have expressed fear of losing Apple business and have moved or rescheduled meetings with OpenAI to avoid Apple seeing them, the filing says. One supplier moved OpenAI's production to a night shift, while another dropped planned work because of threats from Apple, according to the filing, which does not name any of the firms.

OpenAI also accused a former Apple employee, who spent six months at OpenAI before leaving in June and returning to the iPhone maker, of sending dozens of OpenAI documents about a prototype to his personal phone numbers. The employee then presented OpenAI's plans to senior Apple staff in July at Apple's request, according to the filing. OpenAI said Apple gained confidential information by re-hiring that former employee who worked at OpenAI for six months.

OpenAI Claims Trade Secret Theft

In that time, the employee gained access to specific information on a new device as well as OpenAI's roadmap for future hardware products. Given the timing, it now appears that stealing those documents may have been his reason for joining OpenAI in the first place, OpenAI said. The lawyers also challenged a clause barring former Apple employees who joined OpenAI from trying to poach their former colleagues for one year.

They also challenged a practice that allegedly encourages Apple employees to mix work files with their personal iCloud accounts so that the company can later accuse those who leave of theft. This case is about OpenAI employees deliberately stealing, accessing, and using Apple's secret and confidential information regarding our unreleased technologies, processes, and products, an Apple spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that it is not about inadvertent retention of Apple information and spoke on condition that AFP did not attribute the quote to a specific name. OpenAI said that Apple continues to access former employees' personal devices and accounts after they leave the company, enabling Apple to monitor and ensnare departing employees when they leave for competitors.

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Employees Moving Between Tech Giants

OpenAI said that 400 employees have left Apple for OpenAI so far, and Apple wants to intimidate other employees from leaving to find other tech companies. In Friday's filing, OpenAI criticized Apple for encouraging employees to do work on their personal Apple devices and accounts, then preventing those employees from an orderly separation of work and personal accounts when they leave for new jobs.

OpenAI also challenged a practice that allegedly encourages Apple employees to mix work files with their personal iCloud accounts so that, according to the lawyers, the company can later accuse those who leave of theft. OpenAI and the employees have denied Apple's allegations, saying that Apple's lawsuit depended on its unauthorized monitoring of Liu's personal messages after he stopped working for Apple. Attorneys for Tan and Liu did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Tan, a 24-year Apple employee who was a vice president of product design for iPhone and Apple Watch, was part of the group that launched io Products before it was acquired by OpenAI in 2025. Tensions between the two tech companies have escalated as the intensifying race to develop AI products fuels competition for talent and proprietary technology. OpenAI on Friday also withdrew its motion to dismiss the case, without giving a reason.

In October, OpenAI pledged not to use the information Apple claims as trade secrets, after the judge said he was highly likely to issue an order barring OpenAI from using it until trial.