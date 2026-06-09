OpenAI Confidentially Files for US IPO Amid Trillion-Dollar AI Race

OpenAI has confidentially submitted plans for a US initial public offering, potentially valuing the ChatGPT maker at up to $1 trillion. The move follows Anthropic's similar filing and comes as the AI sector emerges as the defining investment theme of the decade, with major players like SpaceX also eyeing record-breaking debuts.

OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, has confidentially filed for a US initial public offering , marking a significant step toward becoming a publicly traded company. The filing, revealed on June 8, underscores the massive investor interest in artificial intelligence firms.

While OpenAI did not disclose the size or terms of the offering and stated that a timeline remains undetermined, Reuters reports suggest the company is targeting a valuation of up to $1 trillion, potentially debuting as early as September. This valuation would position OpenAI among a wave of trillion-dollar companies entering the public markets, including Elon Musk's SpaceX and rival Anthropic, representing the most substantial test of investor appetite for high-growth technology stocks in a decade.

The AI sector's rapid evolution has turned these IPOs into pivotal events, with OpenAI having raised $110 billion at an $840 billion valuation earlier this year from backers like SoftBank, Amazon, and Nvidia. Despite its revenue growth-$2 billion monthly and four times faster than internet era giants-OpenAI has indicated it may not achieve profitability until 2030, highlighting the high costs of AI development.

OpenAI's path to an IPO has been shaped by strategic shifts, including a renegotiated partnership with Microsoft, its earliest investor, which now allows new alliances with Amazon and Alphabet's Google. The company's unique structure, initially a nonprofit with a for-profit arm, faced scrutiny after CEO Sam Altman's brief ousting in late 2023.

In December 2024, OpenAI announced plans to transition to a public benefit corporation to facilitate greater capital raising and ease nonprofit restrictions, a move contested by co-founder Elon Musk, who sued the company alleging private enrichment. Meanwhile, Anthropic, maker of Claude AI, confidentially filed for an IPO on June 1 after a $65 billion funding round at a $965 billion valuation, edging ahead of OpenAI and intensifying competition for AI dominance.

Both firms are seen as bellwethers for the AI investment theme, though bankers caution that their massive offerings could drain capital from smaller deals. Analysts note that while OpenAI and Anthropic's IPOs could revitalize the US stock market, they also reflect a crowded and scrutinized AI sector. Investors are questioning whether the sector's explosive growth is sustainable amid rising rivals and mounting regulatory pressures.

OpenAI's projected profitability timeline and Anthropic's developer-focused Claude AI highlight divergent strategies, yet both rely on colossal infrastructure costs. The impending listings of SpaceX, targeting a $1.75 trillion valuation with a $75 billion IPO, alongside these AI giants, will test market resilience. As OpenAI restructures and navigates legal challenges, its confidential filing sets the stage for a transformative era where AI companies could redefine public market dynamics, but also risk exhausting investor capital across the technology spectrum





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