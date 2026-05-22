Opapru: Mindanao Field Offices Prepared for El Niño-Induced Dry Spell

The Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity has announced that the field offices in Mindanao, especially those in non-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) areas, are fully prepared for any eventuality brought about by the upcoming El Niño dry spell.

Gipalihok sa gobiyerno ang mga organisasyon sa katawhan nga gipantulohan sa mga kanhi rebelde aron motabang sa pagpangandam batok sa umaabot nga El Niño epekto sa nasod.

Sa pahayag niadtong Biyernes, Mayo 22, 2026, gipahibalo sa Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (Opapru) nga nagsugod na kini og inter-agency coordination uban sa mga former rebels (FRs) ug mga People’s Organizations (POs) nga ilang gipantulohan aron maminusan ang epekto sa huwaw sa mga komunidad ug mga mag-uuma sa Mindanao. Matod ni Opapru Secretary Mel Senen Sarmiento, kinahanglan nga andam ang mga field office sa Mindanao, ilabina sa mga dapit nga dili sakop sa Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), alang sa posibleng epekto sa umaabot nga huwaw.

‘As we anticipate the possible effects of the El Niño phenomenon, we must ensure that our field offices in Mindanao, especially in non-BARMM (Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao) areas, are fully prepared for any eventuality brought about by the upcoming dry spell,” sumala Sarmiento





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El Niño Opapru Anticipation Preparation Anticipate Preparation Field Offices BARMM Mindanao

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