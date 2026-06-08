Online Seller Arrested for Alleged PHP1.1M 'Online Paluwagan' Fraud

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has arrested an online seller for allegedly defrauding victims of PHP1.1 million in an 'online paluwagan'. The swift response from law enforcement highlights the importance of prompt reporting and public cooperation in combating fraud and other crimes. The PNP chief has assured the public that there is no tolerance for harassment in communities and has encouraged victims and witnesses to report incidents to authorities.

An online seller has been arrested for allegedly defrauding victims of PHP1.1 million in an 'online paluwagan' (online pyramid scheme), leading to a swift response from law enforcement.

The suspect, a woman, was apprehended after several victims filed complaints with the police. The incident has highlighted the importance of prompt reporting and cooperation between the public and law enforcement in combating fraud and other crimes. The Philippine National Police (PNP) has assured the public that it is committed to protecting everyone, regardless of nationality, and that there is no tolerance for harassment in communities.

The PNP chief, Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr., has encouraged victims and witnesses to immediately report incidents of harassment and other crimes to authorities, emphasizing the importance of prompt reporting in holding violators accountable while respecting their rights under the legal process





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Online Fraud Puwagan Arrest Police Response Public Cooperation

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