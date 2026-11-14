Online Education Philippines 2026 Graduates Celebrate Limitless Achievements

Online Education Philippines honored graduates at its 2026 Commencement Exercises in Makati City, highlighting board topnotchers and doctoral recipients under the theme Limitless.

The Online Education institution in the Philippines held its 2026 Commencement Exercises on October 26, 2026, at The Proscenium Theater in Rockwell Center, Makati City. This landmark event united academic excellence with personal milestones, marking a significant moment for students who have navigated the complexities of distance learning. The ceremony brought together graduates, their families, and educators for a three-part celebration designed to honor achievements across multiple disciplines.

Limitless Digital Education Success Model

The 2026 Commencement Exercises operated under the specific theme Limitless The Digital Pulse of Success. This tagline emphasized the institution's commitment to providing flexible, accessible, and world-class education to Filipinos regardless of their location, time zone, or personal circumstances. The event showcased how technology-enabled education can overcome traditional barriers, allowing students to balance academic pursuits with professional responsibilities and family commitments. By integrating digital platforms with formal traditions, the institution demonstrated that online learning does not compromise the integrity or prestige of a degree.

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Three-In-One Ceremony Structure Explained

The celebration began with a Virtual Graduation at 10 a.m., utilizing OEd's digital platform to allow graduates from various locations, including overseas Filipinos, to participate remotely. This was followed by a Baccalaureate Mass at 12:15 p.m., which provided a dedicated opportunity for thanksgiving and reflection among the academic community. The day concluded with face-to-face commencement exercises at 3 p.m. at The Proscenium Theater, where graduates gathered physically with their families for formal recognition. This structure successfully combined the accessibility of online education with the meaningful traditions of a traditional graduation ceremony.

Board Topnotchers and Exam Achievements

The onsite ceremony featured the presentation of graduates across undergraduate, master's, and doctoral programs, highlighting the breadth of academic offerings. A major highlight was the Tribute to Board Topnotchers and Passers, recognizing those who distinguished themselves in national professional licensure examinations. Dr. Amable Aguiluz IX, the Founder, CEO, and Vice Chairman of OEd, reinforced the institution's reputation as the Birthplace of Board Topnotchers. He emphasized that the flexibility of online education does not detract from academic excellence or professional competitiveness.

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Specific Licensure Examination Results

Notable achievements in 2026 included outstanding performers in the Real Estate Appraiser Licensure Examination. Mina Isobel Tormes ranked first nationwide, followed by Blue Sander Falag-ey at top 2, and Allen Varquez at top 9. In the Real Estate Brokers Licensure Examination, Tormes placed at top 5, Falag-ey at top 7, and Analyn Doctor at top 9, alongside 27 additional successful examinees. Furthermore, John Paul Villanueva earned the top 7 ranking in the Licensure Examination for Professional Teachers. These results underscore the quality of education and the rigorous academic preparation provided through technology-driven learning.

Doctoral Hooding and Future Perspectives

Another significant moment was the Doctoral Hooding Ceremony, which honored graduates who completed the highest level of academic study. This tradition recognized their dedication to advanced scholarship, research, and lifelong learning, adding distinction to the commencement celebration. The keynote address was delivered by Arun Gogna, who encouraged graduates to reflect on their accomplishments and the responsibilities accompanying their new credentials. Many graduates demonstrated immense perseverance by managing demanding work schedules and personal challenges while remaining committed to their studies.