Ongoing Search and Rescue Operations in Areas Affected by the Strong Earthquake

Search and rescue operations are still ongoing in areas affected by the strong earthquake that hit on June 8. The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) has reported that a total of 346,449 people or 75,324 families from Zamboanga Peninsula, Davao Region, Soccsksargen, and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) were affected. Government agencies are distributing shelter repair kits and temporary tents for displaced families.

In an update, OCD deputy spokesperson Diego Mariano added that 1,120 people were reported injured while 31 others were reported missing following the strong earthquake on June 8.

On Thursday, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said a total of 346,449 people or 75,324 families from Zamboanga Peninsula, Davao Region, Soccsksargen, and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) were affected. Of the affected population, 16,349 people or 3,515 families are staying in evacuation centers, while 29,260 people or 7,279 families are taking shelter in other places.

Interviewed on Super Radyo dzBB, OCD deputy administrator Assistant Secretary Bernardo Rafaelito Alejandro IV said search and rescue operations are still ongoing. Coordination with the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) is ongoing for road clearing operations. Humanitarian assistance continues to be delivered to affected areas.

However, some areas remain difficult to reach. Government agencies are distributing shelter repair kits and temporary tents for displaced families. Based on initial assessments, around 19,095 houses have been damaged, including around 3,500 that were totally destroyed. Assistance packages worth P30,000 from the National Housing Authority (NHA) and P50,000 from the presidential aid will be provided to affected individuals for home construction and repair.

Search and rescue operations are still ongoing in Glan and Jose Abad Santos areas due to landslides on the highway. Helicopters and sea vessels are being used to reach affected areas. Balut Island is one of the areas that are a bit difficult for the authorities to reach. The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) is constantly clearing the highway to facilitate the movement of rescue teams.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) is working closely with other government agencies to provide assistance to those affected by the earthquake





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Search And Rescue Operations Earthquake Disaster Response Humanitarian Assistance Shelter Repair Kits

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