One Stop Record Fair Announces "Vinyl in Motion: The Winning Man" for Father's Day

The One Stop Record Fair presents "Vinyl in Motion: The Winning Man," a week-long event from June 15 to 21 at TriNoma Cinema Lobby. This ultimate Father's Day destination features vinyl, CDs, cassettes, audio gear, and collectibles from over 30 sellers, including major brands like Audio Technica and Sony. Live DJ sets, a diverse music selection, and family-friendly activities make it a memorable celebration of music across generations.

Skip the usual gifts and give dads something he'll treasure: a trip down memory lane with music that defines his generation. The One Stop Record Fair announces " Vinyl in Motion: The Winning Man," an event running from June 15 to 21 at the TriNoma Cinema Lobby.

This week-long celebration is designed for music lovers and collectors, making it an ultimate Father's Day destination. Over 30 sellers will showcase a curated selection of vinyl records, CDs, cassette tapes, audio gear, music merchandise, and rare collectibles. Notable participants include Audio Technica, Rega, Sony, Philips, Vicor Music, Viva Records, and Illest PH. The fair offers something for every type of music enthusiast: whether your dad is a seasoned collector, an audiophile, or a fan of timeless hits.

Visitors can explore a diverse range of music from legendary classics and Original Pilipino Music (OPM) favorites to hard-to-find gems and modern releases. The event also features live DJ sets from a lineup that includes Silver Girl, DJ Joey Alba, Freestyle Analog, Jimmy Jam, DJ Ian, Par Satellite, DJ Lites, Beejay Groovey D, DJ Xtian Combate, Sgt. Vez, DJ Richard Ronquillo, Hopia Sandoval, and DJ Carlo Cordova. These performances will spin tracks celebrating the golden eras of music.

The Manila Times serves as the official print partner. Attendees are encouraged to gather the family, bring dad along, and help him discover his next prized collectible or the soundtrack to cherished memories. The fair aims to create a Father's Day weekend filled with bonding over great music and shared nostalgia. This treasure hunt for music lovers of every generation promises an immersive experience where visitors can browse, discover, and connect through the power of music.

With such a wide array of offerings, the event ensures that each visitor will find something special to take home. The partnership with The Manila Times further highlights the cultural significance of this gathering for the local music community





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Father's Day Record Fair Vinyl Music Collectors Audio Gear OPM DJ Sets Trinoma Manila Times

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