One killed, injury driver after fruit stand accident in Purok 3, Barangay Crossing Rubber

Efren Mamac reported that a fatal accident occurred at 1:00 PM on Monday in Purok 3, Barangay Crossing Rubber. One person is confirmed dead after being hit outside a fruit stand by a pickup truck. The unidentified 63-year-old driver of the pickup truck, a resident of Cotabato City, was critically injured after the accident. The pickup truck is now being processed at the Tupi Municipal Police Station and could not be brought to the scene of the accident with the injured driver. The driver was transported to the hospital for treatment but did not survive his injuries.

Sa ulat ni Efren Mamac sa GMA Regional TV One Mindanao nitong Martes, makikita na nagkalat sa kalsada ang mga prutas matapos salpukin ng isang puting pickup truck ang dalawang stall ng fruit stand sa kahabaan ng National Highway sa Purok 3, Barangay Crossing Rubber, dakong 1:00 pm nitong Lunes.

Agad rumesponde ang mga residente nang makita ang nakahandusay na biktima na naipit humano ng sasakyan. Isinugod siya sa ospital ngunit idineklarang dead on arrival dahil sa matinding pinsalang tinamo sa katawan. Nadamay rin ang isang motorsiklong nakaparada matapos mabangga ng pickup truck. Ayon sa Tupi Municipal Police Station, bumiyahe ang pickup truck mula General Santos City at patungo sana sa Koronadal City.

Ngunit pagsapit sa lugar ng insidente, nagulatunod nito ang 63-anyos na driver na residente ng Cotabato City dahilan upang mawalan siya ng kontrol sa manibela at diretsong bumangga sa fruit stand. Samiwaguhan ng pulisya ang reklamo ng reckless imprudence resulting in homicide at physical injuries laban sa driver, na kasalukuyan pang kinukuhanan ng pahayag. Lalaki, patay nang paghahampasin ng baseball bat dahil umano sa love triangl





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Triptik Fruit Stall Accident Pickup Truck Vs Fruit Stand Fuerte Province Accident Fatality Driver Injuries

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